RINDGE — Barely a wisp of cloud could be seen in the azure sky that overlooked Franklin Pierce University as friends, family and faculty gathered to honor the Class of 2023 for the school's 58th commencement ceremony.
The university conferred 465 degrees Saturday morning, including doctoral, master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees. Among those recognized was class valedictorian Kelly Hayes, an English and secondary education major hailing from Belmont.
"Franklin Pierce University is a community of communities, tied together not only by leadership and membership, but by uniting in their challenge of the status quo, their fights for places of free and meaningful expression and their desire to learn from one another," Hayes told the audience during a speech.
Before stepping away from the podium, Hayes left her classmates with a quote from her grandfather, Donald Hayes Sr. "The truly educated man never graduates."
Hayes plans to work in education and library sciences, hoping to teach middle or high school students and possibly work in a school library, according to a news release from FPU.
Upon congratulating graduates, Kim Mooney, FPU president and 1983 alumna of the school, commended the class for being able to earn their degrees while much of their tenure at the university was spent weathering COVID-19.
"You are the last class to experience this campus before the onset of the pandemic and the mandate that sent you home in March of your first year," she said. "Yet when you returned as sophomores in the fall of 2020, … you demonstrated profound patience, profound cooperation to ensure that this residential community could remain on campus throughout the pandemic."
And having accomplished such a monumental task, Mooney assured graduates that they were prepared for whatever their respective futures have in store.
"On many levels you represent a bridge between higher education's past, what college life used to be, and its present, which includes many of the necessary adaptations made since the spring of 2020," she said. "As graduates of Franklin Pierce University, you are now poised to shape what will be, what will be for all of us."
Tia Brown McNair, vice president in the Office of Diversity, Equity and Student Success, was given an honorary doctor of humane letters degree. McNair also serves as executive director for the Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Campus Centers at the American Association of Colleges and Universities in Washington, D.C. The degree recognizes her work through AAC&U to further equity in liberal undergraduate education.
Steven Camerino, CEO of the Manchester-based law firm McLane Middleton and former FPU trustee, was also awarded an honorary doctor of humane letters degree. Camerino was an attorney representing energy and utility clients for over 30 years and later served as president and CEO of the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative.
JerriAnne Creary Boggis, executive director of the Black Heritage Trail, was awarded the Citizen Leader Award. The Black Heritage Trail is a nonprofit that honors the stories of New Hampshire's past black residents and communities through public events and tours.
Now beginning the next chapter in their lives, students reflected fondly on their time at Franklin Pierce University and contemplated what lies in store for them.
Meghan Winn, who received her bachelor's degree in business management, is now considering whether to pursue a job offer or to return to campus in the fall to continue playing field hockey.
"I love how close our class is," said Winn, 22. "[I'll remember] all the friends I was able to make here and this beautiful campus."
Twenty-two-year-old Luke Winslow, walking away with a bachelor's degree in health sciences, is planning to attend the State University of New York at Cortland for a master's degree in physical education and to obtain his strength and conditioning certification.
Winslow said he's fond of the camaraderie he's forged with his classmates these past few years.
"The same people I came in with are the same people I'm walking out with," he said. "I've made some of my closest friends here that I've ever made."
