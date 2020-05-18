WINCHESTER — All residents and staff at the Applewood Rehabilitation Center have tested negative for COVID-19, aside from one employee whose test result is still pending, according to the nursing home’s parent company.
That includes a resident who initially tested positive May 9 and was re-tested, Dr. Richard Feifer, chief medical officer for Genesis HealthCare, said in a statement provided by a spokeswoman. The resident will be tested a third time to confirm the negative result, Feifer said.
“We have been extremely stringent on visitation restrictions, use of personal protective equipment and many other precautions at our facilities,” Feifer said in the statement.
Those steps include screening residents for symptoms three times a day, taking employees’ temperatures before they start work, requiring staff to wear protective gear and barring visits in most circumstances, according to the statement.
Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in New Hampshire have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, accounting for 25 percent of the state’s confirmed cases and 75 percent of COVID-19-related deaths as of a week ago, according to the most recent data from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
In the Monadnock Region, the only outbreak at a facility reported by the department has been at Crotched Mountain in Greenfield. That outbreak, which claimed the life of a resident in March, is no longer considered active.