Area residents seeking to address racism in the Monadnock Region are forming a coalition.
The Monadnock Region Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Coalition was created after Keene’s Racial Justice and Community Safety Committee published a report with recommendations for how city government, schools and the community, in general, can address racism.
The coalition, comprising community members and representatives from the city of Keene, local nonprofits, businesses and health-care facilities, is aiming to put those recommendations in action — and wants to invite people from across the region to join.
“We know it can’t just be Keene alone — it needs to include the whole region,” said Mark Bodin, president of the Savings Bank of Walpole and a coalition member. “The hope is that everybody who is interested in being a part of it feels welcome.”
Bodin said that while important discussions came out of the RJCS committee — which was established in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in 2020 — once the report was issued, there wasn’t a clear next step.
“One of the hard things is, where do you begin? And how do you get started?” Bodin said.
The DEIB Coalition, which is independent of the City of Keene, was created by interested citizens to answer those questions.
According to the group’s charter, the coalition has several priorities, including public safety advocacy and encouraging law-enforcement policies that incorporate racial equity into decision making; creating safe spaces within the community for anti-racism conversations and celebrations of diversity; and advocating for anti-racism education in schools. These priorities were established based on the RJCS recommendations, public input and discussions the DEIB coalition has had in over the last few months. By coordinating with different stakeholders across the region, the coalition hopes to cultivate a culture of anti-racism in the area.
“Other organizations might be wondering what they can do to advance social and racial justice, or racial equity, or how to really encourage diversity,” said Gail Somers, owner of Yahso Jamaican Grille and a member of the City Council’s Racial Justice and Community Safety Committee. The coalition can provide a forum to discuss how to meet those goals, she said.
The group will soon be taking steps to develop a strategic plan for the next few years, establish success indicators and create a digital presence to reach more people, Somers said.
“I think that especially in light of the social justice movement that we saw activated last year ... our local community is more aware than ever of the importance of diversity. People are taking notice both from a safety perspective ... and [looking at the] vitality and sustainability of our community,” Somers said.
As the group continues to develop, a larger public rollout will take place in the future, Bodin said.