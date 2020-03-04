DUBLIN — More than a week before Dublin’s annual town meeting, residents had a number of questions about this year’s warrant during a pre-town-meeting forum at Dublin Town Hall that drew about 40 people.
One hotly debated proposal was article 16, which would make Dublin selectmen agents of all of the town’s capital reserve funds, with the authority to make expenditures from those funds without first having a town-wide vote.
At present, the board of selectmen has agency over five of the nine funds, including the funds for fire equipment, heavy highway equipment, road construction, milfoil clean-up and the recreation trust fund. The four funds the board would gain authority over if article 16 passes are the library major maintenance and repair, police cruiser, town building maintenance and bridge repair funds.
The board also has agency over three trust funds — the revaluation, master plan and town building repair funds.
Selectmen Chairman Dale Gabel said the move would allow the town to make emergency expenditures without going through the process of calling a special town meeting, a procedure he described as being quite lengthy.
“This year, we had one of our major pieces of highway equipment go down,” Gabel said. “We were able to [shift] enough funds from the 2019 budget to repair that snowplow ... if we wouldn’t have found the money in the budget, we could have gone to the heavy highway equipment capital reserve fund and used the money from there. If we weren’t agents for that, that truck would have been down and unusable until after town meeting.”
The proposal was met with mixed opinions from members of the public. Steve Baldwin, a budget committee member, urged his fellow residents not to give up their right to vote on matters of town business.
At the end of 2019, the reserve and trust funds had a collective balance of $1.09 million. Baldwin said he takes issue with the notion of giving the select board the ability to spend that money without consulting the town.
“Never, ever, ever give up your ability to vote on how your money is spent,” Baldwin said. “By making them agents, they have your checkbook, my checkbook, and they can spend it any way they want without your approval.”
Gabel noted that voters would still have authority over how much money goes into the funds.
Peter “Sturdy” Thomas, a former selectman, added that money set aside for a specific purpose still must be spent on whatever it has been earmarked for. The board does not have the ability to spend the funds wherever members see fit, he said.
“They couldn’t spend the police cruiser money on a fire truck; it still has to be spent for a police cruiser,” Thomas said. “It just might give [the board] the opportunity to spend it if there was a reason in that category only. It’s not like we’re giving them blanket authority to spend it willy-nilly.”
Residents also discussed funding for area nonprofit organizations. Article 12 proposes giving a total of $7,372 to nine organizations, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Southwestern Community Services, Monadnock Family Services and others.
Though one resident questioned the merits of funding nonprofit organizations with taxpayer dollars, another pointed out that the organizations on the list are making significant contributions to programs that cater to the Dublin community.
Representatives of the Dublin Broadband Committee were in attendance handing out fliers in support of article five, which would permit the select board to issue bonds to pay for the cost of expanding the town’s broadband infrastructure. Carole Monroe, a candidate for select board, said broadband access is something the town is severely lacking.
She said 83 percent of the homes in Dublin aren’t served by what the Federal Communications Commission defines as broadband. Much of the properties that do have service are concentrated along Main Street.
“We’re a small town; there’s not a lot of industry, just a lot of small businesses and people who work from home, either for themselves or for somebody else,” Monroe said. And working from home, she added, requires reliable, high-speed Internet.
However, when the matter was brought up at Tuesday’s meeting, no residents offered questions or comment about the broadband article.
Voters will choose town officers and consider proposed zoning amendments on Tuesday, March 10. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the top floor of Dublin Town Hall at 1120 Main St. The annual town meeting is Saturday, March 14, at the Dublin Consolidated School, 1177 Main St. The meeting starts at 9 a.m.