A Vernon, Vt., man pleaded not guilty Friday to allegations of possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the Vermont Attorney General's Office.
Antonia Tyson was arraigned Friday in Vermont Superior Court's Washington Criminal Division on five felony counts of the charge and released on conditions that limit his access to children, the statement said.
Tyson was arrested after law enforcement officers executing a search warrant at his home found what appeared to be illicit images on an electronic device, according to the attorney general's office.