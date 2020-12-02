A resident of American House in Keene tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, prompting the senior-living facility to implement stricter protocols, according to a spokeswoman.
American House has alerted the necessary people of the case, spokeswoman Alyse Wagner said in an email. She added that this is the 100-resident facility's second COVID-19 case, with the first confirmed in March.
American House is a national chain of senior-living communities, and its Keene location was previously known as Bentley Commons. The name switch was made in 2018, when the Water Street property was acquired by the national real estate investment firm Black Salmon, in partnership with American House, for $28 million.
As a precaution, Wagner said, all staff members and the other residents at the Keene site will be tested for the viral disease, in accordance with national and state guidance.
The facility is not allowing visitors, except in end-of-life situations, for the time being. Residential activities and communal dining are also barred temporarily, Wagner said, to prevent the virus from spreading internally.
Meals are being delivered to residents in their rooms, she explained, and staff are creating one-on-one activities that promote social distancing to keep residents active.
"Keeping our residents and employees healthy and safe is our top priority," Wagner said in an email Wednesday, "and we are extremely focused on prevention."