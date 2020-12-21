Community members are invited to add their two cents on design work for Patricia T. Russell Park in Keene.
Known as Carpenter Field before being renamed in honor of the late Russell, who was Keene’s only female mayor, the park sits on Carpenter Street along the Cheshire Rail Trail and Beaver Brook.
Efforts to redesign the public space sprang from strategic discussions that began in 2012 to revitalize Keene’s east side and began to take shape in 2015 when the city worked with the Conway School of Landscape Design, according to a news release from the city.
“The vision that was created in 2012 is still alive, it’s been re-shaped through various public phases leading us to today, and the community has been an integral part of that design,” Andy Bohannon, the city’s parks, recreation and facilities director, said in a prepared statement. “The next phase is a great opportunity for families, and user groups to work together to design a park they would like to see in their neighborhood, their playing field, and their City.”
Public input in October led to the creation of two concept designs, which people can check out and weigh in on through Dec. 31 at www.keeneparks.com, by clicking on “Russell Park” on the right side.