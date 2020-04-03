A resident of a senior living facility in Keene has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, according to its parent company.
Jacqueline Trost, vice president for marketing and communications for REDICO, said Friday morning that a resident of the American House Keene on Water Street had tested positive for COVID-19.
Trost did not say when the result came back. The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced the first case of a Keene resident testing positive Wednesday.
The person is no longer at the community, and the appropriate parties have been notified, Trost wrote in an email Friday.
"Due to privacy concerns, I cannot disclose any information about the resident. Due to HIPAA regulations, the health status of the resident was not shared," she explained, referring to a federal law that contains patient privacy provisions.
American House has taken all preventative measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and additional screening has been put in place to help mitigate the spread of the virus, Trost wrote.
"We have shared that information with our residents and employees," she wrote. "We have also enhanced our cleaning protocols in all common areas of the building, and are routinely disinfecting heavily touched surfaces several times a day."
REDICO, a real estate development and investment company based in Southfield, Mich., owns 54 American House locations in five states, mostly in Michigan. The Keene facility is their only one in New Hampshire.
According to a post on the American House Senior Living Communities website, visits to all of its locations are limited until further notice with certain exceptions, including for residents in end-of-life care.
The American House in Keene was previously known as Bentley Commons.