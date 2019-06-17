JAFFREY — An injured hiker was carried off Mount Monadnock Sunday in heavy rain, according to the N.H. Fish and Game Department.
Denise Schick-Fuller, 28, of Roslindale, Mass., had begun hiking on the White Dot Trail with her father at about 9:30 a.m. and reached the summit at about 11:30 a.m., according to a news release from N.H. Fish and Game. As they were making their way back down the mountain around 12:45 p.m., Schick-Fuller slipped on some wet rocks and injured her leg, the release says.
She was located roughly a mile and a half from the trailhead at park headquarters, according to the release. A team of state park staff, N.H. Fish and Game conservation officers and volunteers carried Schick-Fuller down the mountain through heavy rain, arriving at about 4:40 p.m., the release says.
Schick-Fuller was assessed by Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance and then taken to Monadnock Community Hospital by her family, the release notes.