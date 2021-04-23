Two businesses owned by a Nelson couple are moving into a new location at 21 Davis St., the former site of Anderson the Florist.
The Frugal Marketplace, a resale shop with a wide variety of hand-selected items, and Guided Path Wellness, an alternative wellness practice, are celebrating a grand opening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., said Amanda Bedard, who owns the businesses with her husband Andrew.
The resale portion of the business began as a hobby for Andrew Bedard, who sold resold books online when he was a student at Nichols College in Dudley, Mass., his wife said.
“It’s a really fun hobby for us,” she said. “We love to repurpose and not waste. We’re kind of homesteaders at our house in Nelson.”
The Frugal Marketplace has always maintained on online store, Amanda Bedard added, and saw an increase in business during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led the couple to leave their jobs in finance to focus on the retail business.
“Especially during the pandemic, our online presence did well,” she said. “... So that’s when we made the decision to actually open up a retail space for this business.”
The shop differs from a thrift or consignment store because the Bedards select all of the inventory themselves at events like auctions and estate sales, not through donations. The inventory changes constantly, Amanda Bedard said, with offerings including home goods, dishes, antiques, collectibles, gems, jewelry and signed sports and entertainment memorabilia.
The Frugal Marketplace will occupy about 2,550 square feet, while Guided Path Wellness will use about 150 square feet as an office space. Amanda Bedard — who said she is a master of reiki, a Japanese form of alternative therapy sometimes known as energy healing, as well as a life, spiritual and wellness coach — started Guided Path Wellness in 2019 through the Hannah Grimes Business Incubator Program.
She previously had office space at the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship at 25 Roxbury St., and has an established client base of about 100. In addition to a variety of wellness services, Guided Path Wellness also offers products at the Hannah Grimes Marketplace and Shadow Emporium in downtown Keene.
The Frugal Marketplace and Guided Path Wellness will occupy about half of the building at 21 Davis St., and will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. Dead Leaf Co., a cigar shop, smoking lounge and bar is set to open in the other half of the building by early to mid-May.
Anderson the Florist, the previous business on the site, closed in late 2019 when owner Eric Anderson retired after nearly 60 years there.