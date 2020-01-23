City staff will consider over the next couple of weeks whether to temporarily close another road in Keene for the annual amphibian migrations, though the police chief made clear Wednesday that he’s against the idea.
For the third year, the Harris Center for Conservation Education asked the City Council to close off North Lincoln Street to allow volunteers to pick up frogs, toads and salamanders and move them across the road, letting them continue their journey to nearby wetlands to breed.
This year, however, the Hancock organization hopes to detour traffic away from an additional city street and save more critters from becoming roadkill.
The council’s municipal services, facilities and infrastructure committee voted Wednesday evening to recommend closing North Lincoln again for several rainy nights early this spring. But the center’s request to close Jordan Road was put on more time, a term for when a proposal is sent to staff for further review. Councilors also delayed action on a proposal to streamline the annual street-closure process.
After the meeting, Harris Center Science Director Brett A. Thelen explained that approaching the city three years ago about closing off North Lincoln Street was an experiment of sorts. It was a prime starting point, she said: The site is easily accessible, isn’t a major inconvenience to area residents if it’s cordoned off, and has one of the largest number of amphibian crossings in Keene.
“We started with that because we wanted to see, could this work,” she said.
And it did. In just a couple of years, Thelen said the amphibian crossing has been transformed into a safe, family-friendly and educational event that’s attracted coverage nationally from news outlets such as The Washington Post.
“There’s been such community interest in those, and the number of people coming out has essentially doubled” since the street-closure effort with the city began, she said.
Harris Center staff ecologist Karen Seaver, who also attended and spoke at Wednesday’s meeting, told The Sentinel that the local government’s willingness to support the initiative has made it more appealing.
“Part of the reason it’s growing is because the road is closed. … You make it safer for humans, safer for amphibians, but also in a really curious way, stimulate interest,” Seaver said.
The overwhelming response encouraged the Harris Center to approach Keene officials with a second site to consider closing: Jordan Road, which has more residents and lacks the accessibility advantages of North Lincoln Street, Thelen said. Knowing full well it would present a much bigger logistical challenge, the center asked for an experimental run this year, detouring traffic away from the road for only one or two nights.
Thelen said the center chose Jordan Road because it’s a confirmed crossing site for Jefferson salamanders. Their distribution in New Hampshire is limited to this corner of the state, according to the N.H. Fish and Game Department’s website, which lists the creatures as vulnerable to local extinction.
North Lincoln Street doesn’t get these salamanders, Thelen said, instead populated by wood frogs, spring peepers and spotted salamanders during the annual migration.
More than once during Wednesday’s meeting, committee members reminisced about their own experiences volunteering at the amphibian crossings. Councilor Bettina A. Chadbourne said she’d been at Jordan Road before and recalled seeing more dead salamanders than live ones.
But Police Chief Steven Russo was staunchly opposed to closing the road, which he said is unlit and offers no room for drivers to turn around. There’s just over a mile between Concord and Peg Shop roads — the section that would be blocked off to all but local traffic — and it has more than two dozen residences.
“My job is to give you recommendations,” Russo said. “... I don’t feel it’s safe to have people in the street up on Jordan Road.”
Thelen countered later that there have already been anywhere from five to 25 volunteers at that road during the amphibian crossings, and that’s with it open to traffic.
After Thelen and Russo shared a brief but tense exchange through public comments over the details of the hypothetical closure, Public Works Director Kurt D. Blomquist told committee Chairwoman Janis O. Manwaring that more of his staff needed to be present for these discussions, hence the suggestion to put the matter on more time.
The final request from the center to streamline the annual road-closure process through an agreement with the city, rather than require a new request each year, was also put on more time. Blomquist explained that there are multiple officials with limited authority to shut down roads without council approval, so figuring out how to best handle something like that through administrative channels would take some discussion between departments.
Blomquist said he expects to return with more information at the committee’s next meeting, slated for Feb. 12.