Republicans swept Sullivan County N.H. House races covering local communities Tuesday, and both incumbents running for re-election retained their seats by comfortable margins.
Here’s a breakdown of the results:
District 7
In a rematch of 2018, Republican Rep. Judy Aron kept her N.H. House seat representing Sullivan County District 7, beating Democratic challenger Claudia Istel 1,722 votes to 1,108.
The seat covers the towns of Acworth, Goshen, Langdon, Lempster and Washington.
Aron, who was first elected in 2018, and Istel are both Acworth residents who serve on the town budget committee.
District 8
In a race between two newcomers to represent Charlestown in the N.H. House, Walter Spilsbury won his first two-year term.
Spilsbury, a Republican, won 1,239 to 1,138 over Democrat John W. Streeter for the one seat in Sullivan County District 8.
District 11
Incumbent state Rep. Steven Smith, R-Charlestown, defeated Democratic opponent Mary A. Henry to win another two-year term representing Acworth, Charlestown, Goshen, Langdon, Lempster and Washington in the N.H. House.
Smith secured the Sullivan County District 11 seat 3,223 votes to 1,961.
Smith has held the seat for 10 years. Henry, of Langdon, is the vice chairwoman of the Fall Mountain Regional School Board.