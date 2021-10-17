Rita Mattson is a self-proclaimed non-politician.
“This is my first time using a microphone — can you believe that guys?” she said, laughing as she addressed a crowd of roughly two dozen people Saturday in the parking lot of Pelletier's Sports Shop in Jaffrey.
Mattson, of Dublin, is the Republican candidate in a special election for a seat representing N.H. House’s Cheshire District 9, which includes Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury. The seat has been vacant since the death of Rep. Doug Ley, D-Jaffrey, in June.
Mattson defeated Lucille Decker in last month’s primary, 232-47, and will be facing Democratic candidate Andrew Maneval of Harrisville in the Oct. 26 election. The winner will join Rep. Richard Ames, D-Jaffrey, in representing the district.
At the Saturday afternoon rally, Mattson said she plans to protect Constitutional rights — “the second amendment is high on my list,” she said, later noting she buys her firearms from Pelletier's — and would aim to be as accessible as possible.
“I will do my darndest to represent every[person] in my district,” she said. “I’ll be available for people to call, to text, to talk to, to represent you how you want to be represented.”
Jerry Sickles, event moderator and one of its organizers, read a letter from U.S. Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., in support of Mattson.
“Rita is a solid, committed across-the-board conservative who will work to maintain the New Hampshire advantage of no sales or income tax,” the letter read. “She is dedicated to protecting the second amendment. And she will fight to protect our school children from any effort to teach critical race theory in our public schools.”
The rally brought together party members from around the state, including Ramona Branch, chair of the Dublin Republican Party, Republican National Committeeman Chris Ager, and Rep. Jim Qualey of Cheshire County District 11.
In remarks at the rally, former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte spoke of Mattson’s work ethic and grit but also noted the significance of the election’s circumstances.
“What I’m asking all of you, is not only get out to vote in 10 days, but we need you to bring everyone you know — your friends, your family — get them to vote, because this is a turn-out election.”
In an interview following the rally, Ayotte, who also served as the N.H. Attorney General from 2004 to 2009, explained that a lot of people may not even realize there’s an election happening, meaning voter turnout is critical. But she believes Mattson has the qualities to be a successful representative.
“She’s working really hard and listening to people in the area to hear what’s on their mind,” said Ayotte, who spent the morning knocking on doors and campaigning with Mattson. “I just wanted to get out and help her. And I also really love helping strong, conservative women who are running.”
Rep. Joe Sweeney of Rockingham District 8 — who is also the executive director of the N.H. Republican State Committee — said this election is important to strengthening the narrow Republican majority in the house, supporting school choice, and opposing income tax.
“She’s the real deal,” Sweeney said. “We’re excited to see her into the final stretch here as we go into the special election.”
In an interview after the rally, Mattson said she supports the school voucher program, which allows parents to use taxpayer funds to send their children to private schools, if they so choose.
“I think the money should follow the student," Mattson said, "because every child is not the same. Some children need a smaller group of people, and a charter school, private school, whatever, would be a better fit for them. Public school is great for a lot of people, but they should have the choice. And I think the voucher program is the perfect … fix for it.”
Another hot topic on the campaign trail has been vaccine mandates, Mattson said, adding that she doesn’t believe the choice should be up to politicians.
“Any mandate that goes against your personal freedoms — you should have personal choice on your health decisions … It’s between you and your doctor, and that’s it,” she said.
Mattson believes her background as a blue-collar worker — she is a mechanic and has worked in factories fixing machines — helps her identify with constituents and understand their concerns.
“We need… just regular folks [in office] who think like regular folks, who know what’s right and what’s good and true in life,” she told The Sentinel at a post-rally barbecue.
Maneval, her Democratic opponent, had previously run for a seat representing Cheshire County District 14 but was defeated by Rindge Republican Matthew Santonastaso. Maneval ran unopposed in the special election primary.
So far, Maneval has garnered the endorsements of District 9 Rep. Ames and Cheshire County Commissioner Bob Englund.