A former correctional officer joins two Keene city councilors who have announced campaigns for Cheshire County commissioner.
Jason D. Riddle, 31, intends to run as a Republican for a seat currently held by Commissioner Charles “Chuck” Weed, D-Keene, who has said he won’t seek re-election in November. Weed represents the county’s second district, covering Keene, Marlborough and Roxbury.
Riddle is a bartender at 99 Restaurant in Greenfield, Mass., and is in the process of moving from Winchester to Keene with his husband, Robert Schoen.
For about a year and a half, though, he worked at the county jail, and two months after losing that job last February, he said he announced on Facebook that he would run for a seat on the three-member board of commissioners.
The board is responsible for supervising county departments, buildings and land, overseeing expenses, and preparing an annual budget proposal for the county delegation.
Riddle said he is pushing for jail reform from multiple angles, pointing out that the facility is one of the biggest portions of the county’s budget.
Riddle is the first Republican to announce his intent to run. City Councilors Terry M. Clark and Randy L. Filiault said last week they plan to vie for the seat as Democrats.