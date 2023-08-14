Amidst the smell of grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, national and state candidates for public office spoke to a crowd of around 100 people at the Cheshire County Republican Committee’s 2023 Victory Day picnic Sunday.
“We named it the Victory Day picnic this year because we like to emphasize the great things that the United States has done throughout history, Cheshire County Republican Committee Chair Dan LeClair said about the event. “[Aug. 14] was when Japan surrendered unconditionally to the United States to end World War II.”
The picnic, held at Wheelock Park in Keene on a sunny Sunday afternoon, featured speeches from presidential candidate Larry Elder; gubernatorial candidates Kelly Ayotte and Chuck Morse; N.H. Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut; and U.S. Congressional candidate Lily Tang Williams.
Elder opened his speech by asking attendees to make donations to his political campaign so he could qualify for the first Republican presidential primary debate Aug. 23, saying he was around 10,000 donations shy of the 40,000 individual donations required to make the debate stage.
“I am running as [an] America First MAGA guy,” Elder, sporting a shirt with the words “worked for my privilege,” said. “There are a handful of issues that I feel passionate about that I feel our society is not talking enough about, if at all.”
He said that the top social problem in the nation was the “epidemic … of fatherlessness,” saying President Lyndon B. Johnson’s War on Poverty “incentivized women to marry the government and incentivized men to abandon their financial and moral responsibility.”
Elder, a former talk radio host who ran as a Republican candidate in the failed 2021 recall election against California Gov. Gavin Newsom, also spoke in favor of “school choice.” U.S. News and World Report says its policies let families use taxpayer funds to send their children to schools outside their local area, including to private schools.
New Hampshire’s version of the program is called “Education Freedom Accounts,” and Edelblut voiced his support for it.
“What I think is really the cherry on top of this ice cream sundae … is our Educational Freedom Accounts,” he said. “The funds follow the children.”
Edelblut briefly mentioned the recent application by the California-based, right-wing nonprofit PragerU to provide an online financial literacy course to New Hampshire public school attendees.
“Just this last week, we brought a program forward from PragerU on financial literacy. I mean, who wouldn’t want kids to know, to be cautious about things like student debt and … how to manage your checkbook?” He said to some clapping.
He also quoted an unspecified critic about the proposal.
“One of the quotes that I thought was actually kind of an interesting quote that they had about it [was], ‘I mean, in the PragerU content, you’re only one click away from knowing what a constitutional republic is.’ Oh my god, we can’t possibly have that, right?!” he added to audience laughter.
As reported last week by The Sentinel, other PragerU video titles include “How Multiculturalism Is Fracturing America,” “Was the Civil War About Slavery?,” “Healthcare Is Not a Right” and “The Inconvenient Truth About The Democratic Party.”
The decision on whether to allow the course as part of the state’s “Learn Everywhere” program was tabled by the N.H. Board of Education Thursday.
When asked by a Sentinel reporter after the event why the “Learn Everywhere” program would utilize a non-accredited financial literacy program rather than an accredited one, Edelblut said that the program uses other non-accredited programs, including a non-accredited financial literacy program in Massachusetts.
Based on the Learn Everywhere website, that program is FitMoney, based in Newton, Mass.
“We are a ‘both, and’ type of solution, so we have to meet the needs of a whole diverse group of kids,” Edelblut said. He also emphasized that PragerU submitted an application, rather than the Department of Education seeking out the nonprofit.
Williams said she represented proof of the “American Dream” as a Chinese immigrant, and said she thought American kids were being indoctrinated through social media.
“Kids really are being indoctrinated … [they] don’t know what the American dream is about. And now they’re being weaponized [to] not trust their parents. Not trust, you know, each other,” she said.
She added that she would fight “ to keep America as the most free country on Earth.”
Morse touted his record in the N.H. Senate, saying he helped cut taxes for small businesses and phase out interest and dividends taxes.
“We’re the enemy of the Northeast by our economy. Everyone wants to live here. That is not by accident,” he said. “That’s us electing conservatives to run the government and the state of New Hampshire.”
Ayotte, who announced her campaign for governor July 23, continued the anti-Massachusetts rhetoric that was part of her campaign launch.
“I’m running for governor because I believe we’re one election away from becoming Massachusetts,” she said.
Ayotte said she wanted to reduce business taxes, remove estate taxes, get rid of interest and dividends taxes and find “other ways to reduce taxes.”
According to a recent study by the Concord-based N.H. Fiscal Policy Institute and reported by The Sentinel, the state lost up to $729 million by reducing business taxes over a seven-year period ending in 2022.
“We have to win,” she added. “We cannot afford to lose.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.