The two Republicans challenging Gov. Chris Sununu for Concord’s corner office are slated to debate Friday afternoon, according to a post on www.freekeene.com.
The debate between Nobody — a Keene resident known as Rich Paul before legally changing his name — and Karen Testerman of Franklin will be moderated by Mark Edge and streamed live on the Free Keene website at 3 p.m., according to the post, which also lists other ways to watch.
Sununu, a Republican from Newfields, is seeking his third two-year term. The post on FreeKeene.com — which refers to him as a “tyrant king” — says his campaign didn’t respond to an invitation to participate in Friday’s forum.
“The Governor is appropriately focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, but looks forward to debating this fall whichever Democrat wins the September primary,” Sununu campaign spokesman Ben Vihstadt said in a text message Thursday morning.
Running on the Democratic side in the Sept. 8 state primary are N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes and Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, both of Concord. Bill Fortune of Lee and Darryl W. Perry of Manchester have filed declarations of intent to run in the Nov. 3 general election as third-party candidates.
The Free Keene post says questions for the debate are being submitted by Nobody and Testerman, and members of the public are also invited to send in questions.
— Sentinel staff