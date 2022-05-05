top story Republican candidate for US Senate to stump in Keene By Sentinel Staff Anika CLARK May 5, 2022 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Cheshire County Republican Committee will host a U.S. Senate candidate in Keene Saturday morning.Kevin Smith, a former state representative who lives in Londonderry, is scheduled to speak at Hope Chapel at 667 Main St. at 9:30 a.m. The event is open to the public. Smith is among Republican candidates hoping to unseat U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. The state primary is Sept. 13 ahead of the general election on Nov. 8. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Anika CLARK Follow Anika CLARK Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFireworks Restaurant in downtown Keene plans to reopen this summerMoo-ving out: Stonewall Farm pauses dairy production, shifts focus to other education effortsPolice searching for vehicle reported stolen in KeeneKeene State campus dealing with bugs reported in foodMan suffers life-threatening injuries in Chesterfield motorcycle crashPolice say suspect driving pickup fled after ramming cruiser in ChesterfieldSentinel Player of the Week nominees, April 23-29Nathan A. HeadCoping with COVID-19: Pandemic's death toll leaves Monadnock Region families reelingNew owners usher in new era for The Dugout Collection in Keene Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.