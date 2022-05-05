The Cheshire County Republican Committee will host a U.S. Senate candidate in Keene Saturday morning.

Kevin Smith, a former state representative who lives in Londonderry, is scheduled to speak at Hope Chapel at 667 Main St. at 9:30 a.m. The event is open to the public.

Smith is among Republican candidates hoping to unseat U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. The state primary is Sept. 13 ahead of the general election on Nov. 8.