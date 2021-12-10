Authorities determined there was no credible threat to Keene High School after receiving a report Thursday morning of a student who wanted to “shoot up the school,” according to a letter from the school sent to families that day.
A search of the student’s belongings found no weapons, and a follow-up investigation with the student’s family found no weapons or guns in the student’s home, Keene police Sgt. Collin Zamore said today.
The case is not complete, Zamore said, and Officer Joshua English, the school resource officer, plans to continue looking into the incident.
Keene High School and the Cheshire Career Center are operating with normal hours today, according to the letter signed by Principal Cindy Gallagher and SAU 29 Superintendent Robb Malay. Neither Gallagher nor Malay could be reached for comment this morning.
“The safety and security of our school community is a top priority. We encourage everyone to take these situations seriously,” the letter says. “Please continue to make reports to local law enforcement and to school administration.”