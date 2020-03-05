BRATTLEBORO — Police evacuated a state office building Thursday after receiving multiple 911 reports of a bomb at the site.
Ultimately, nothing was found during searches of the site, according to a news release from the Brattleboro Police Department.
Brattleboro police, along with the fire department and Rescue Inc., responded to 232 Main St. just before 11 a.m., according to the news release.
A state website says the Brattleboro facility houses district offices for Vermont’s health and labor departments and the Department for Children and Families’ economic services and family services divisions.
As a precautionary measure, the release says, the state offices were evacuated, and occupants of nearby public buildings — including the Brattleboro Municipal Center, the Superior Court building and the American Legion — were advised of the situation and urged to shelter in place.
People were restricted from entering the state building or the parking lot while Brattleboro police conducted an initial search that found nothing suspicious, the release says. Vermont State Police swept the building with a bomb-detecting dog, also finding nothing.
Police returned the building to the Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services around 3:15 p.m., the release says. The offices are expected to reopen for regular business Friday.
Brattleboro police are investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josh Lynde at 802-257-7950.