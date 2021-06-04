HANOVER — Head coaches of men’s sports at Dartmouth College earned nearly $40,000 more on average than those of women’s sports last year, according to an annual federal report that requires colleges and universities to make public gender equity information about their athletic programs.
The average annual salary for the head coaches of Dartmouth’s 14 men’s sports was $133,033 in the reporting year ending June 30, 2020. Head coaches of Dartmouth’s 17 women’s teams made an average of $93,609. The numbers are based on dollars per full-time equivalent as reported by Dartmouth.
Dartmouth’s assistant coaches for women’s teams also lagged far behind their counterparts on men’s teams, the report showed. On average, men’s assistant coaches were paid $68,906 compared to $49,293 for women’s assistant coaches.
Interim Athletic Director Peter Roby, who was appointed in February, said in a recent interview that the salary disparities are a focal point of a gender equity review of the college’s athletic department now underway.
“We need to see where things have to be changed and where we need to be more thoughtful about compensation,” said Roby, a 1979 Dartmouth graduate who played on the school’s basketball team and later coached at Harvard University before becoming athletic director at Northeastern University. “I want to make sure we’re closing those gaps where we can and where the budget will allow.”
Holland & Knight, a national law firm that specializes in Title IX compliance, is conducting the review. Title IX, which Congress enacted in 1972, prohibits federally funded educational institutions from discriminating against students and employees based on sex.
Another federal law known as the Equity in Athletics Disclosure Act, which was passed in 1994, hasn’t garnered as much attention over the years as Title IX legislation, but it still provides a glimpse into the inner workings of individual college athletic departments. The law requires schools to break down the number of student-athletes, coaches and operating expenses for each men’s and women’s sport. (The information can be found at http://ope.ed.gov/athletics.)
The salary disparities found at Dartmouth are not unusual for the Ivy League, according to numbers from 2019. At Harvard, for instance, head coaches of men’s teams similarly earned nearly $40,000 more than those of women’s teams. The widest gap in the Ivy League was at Columbia, where the difference stood at $81,941 in 2019-20.
Adrienne Shibles said she was well aware of the salary disparities when she accepted the job as head coach of the Dartmouth women’s basketball team in early May. “I mean, if you’re a woman in this business, you’re cognizant of it,” said Shibles, who coached Division III Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, for 13 years before moving up to Division I Dartmouth.
