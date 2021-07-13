CHARLESTOWN — Saturday’s fatal crash at Morningside Flight Park in Charlestown occurred after the ultra-light aircraft hit a power line over a field, according to a preliminary accident and incident information report from the Federal Aviation Administration.
At about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the town’s emergency dispatch was alerted to the crash of an ultra-light single-engine aircraft, which was carrying two men. The experimental aircraft was identified in the FAA report as a Dragonfly model.
Paul Harrison, 54, of Ryegate Vt., died in the crash, and Ilya Rivkin, 47, of Windham, Maine, sustained injuries. While the FAA report did not include names, it said a passenger died in the crash and the pilot suffered minor injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.