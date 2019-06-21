HANCOCK — Firefighters responded to a fire in a vacant structure on Stoddard Road early Friday morning, according to the Hancock Police Department.
The structure, near number 75, was a total loss, according to Facebook posts from the police department. The posts make no mention of injuries.
Hancock fire officials were not immediately reachable for comment this morning.
According to the police department’s posts, the Hancock Fire Department responded to the fire around 3 a.m. and brought it under control with the help of crews from Peterborough, Stoddard and Nelson. The road reopened about 5 a.m.
The Bennington Fire Department covered the Hancock station during the response.