Road repairs will hinder traffic on Keene’s Court Street this week. Paving and more is slated to begin Tuesday and continue through Friday, according to the city’s public works department.
Lee Dexter, a civil engineer with Keene Public Works, said contractor Bazin Brothers Trucking of Westminster, Vt., is starting the project with work on utility infrastructure and repaving of small areas of the roadway as well as driveway trimming.
Traffic on the road Tuesday and Wednesday is being reduced to one alternating lane between East Surry Road and Westview Avenue.
“We have flag personnel that are directing traffic,” Dexter said Tuesday morning. “They communicate via wireless radio and they send one direction of traffic. Then, they use their stop and slow paddles to stop traffic and when it’s clear, they alternate the direction.”
The public works department said drivers should follow the direction of traffic control to prevent damage of newly paved surfaces or damage to their vehicles.
Additionally, the department advises motorists from Maple Avenue, Old Walpole Road and West Surry Road (Route 12A) to avoid Court Street if possible.
“Alternate routes to Keene destinations include Washington Street or West Street from the State Bypass,” the department said in the news release. “Hospital employees and visitors may want to approach Cheshire Medical [Center] on Court Street from the center of town.”
The contractor is expected to start final paving Thursday, which will involve placing, rolling and curing asphalt, and will complete this portion of the project Friday.
This week’s work on Court Street is part of the Keene’s larger 2023 Road Rehabilitation Project set out to repair a number of roads throughout the city this year at a total cost of just under $974,000, Dexter said. He estimated the cost of the Court Street portion to be “in the neighborhood of $250,000.”
Dexter said the total project is about halfway complete as of Tuesday.
“[Monday] we paved Summit Road and Maple Road, and we have Old Walpole Road ready to pave as soon as weather allows,” he said. “We wanted to get out on Court Street this week and take advantage of the good weather to try to get that work done quickly.”
The project will later see repairs to a portion of North Lincoln Street and a section of Lower Main Street near the city limits bordering Swanzey, Dexter said.
