Gov. Chris Sununu announced reopening dates for the final businesses that had not yet received the go-ahead to resume operations after being required to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also confirmed that his stay-at-home order, which originally went into effect on March 27, will sunset on June 15. This lifts the restriction on gatherings larger than 10 people and the distinction between essential and non-essential businesses.
The reopening schedule is as follows:
June 15
• Amateur sports (includes indoor athletic facilities and road races)
• Bowling alleys and entertainment centers
• Charitable gaming
• Funeral homes
• Gyms
• Libraries
• Outdoor attractions (includes motorcycle rides, outdoor racetracks and tourist trains)
June 29
• Amusement parks
• Indoor movie theaters
• Performing arts centers