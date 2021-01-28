Following the expiration of federal rent relief last month, New Hampshire housing advocates cheered the inclusion of $200 million for renters in Congress’ latest stimulus package.
But the status of that aid — when it will arrive and how it will be distributed — remains in limbo. So, too, do local renters and landlords.
The community action agency Southwestern Community Services was responsible for distributing an earlier round of rental assistance to eligible residents in Cheshire and Sullivan counties via the state’s Housing Relief Program.
Since that money lapsed Dec. 30, however, SCS has offered aid from its programs that are modestly funded and target specific needs, like energy assistance and weatherization, according to its chief operating officer, Beth Daniels. She called it “a real shame” that the organization has been forced to tap its own coffers with the $200 million not yet accessible.
“That’s really the challenge of our current situation … and probably will continue to be for a little while,” she said Jan. 21. “We always have folks that are struggling, and the amount of financial resources we have to assist them are finite.”
Without large-scale financial assistance, renters faced a possible crisis at the end of January, when the federal eviction moratorium had been scheduled to expire. That policy, which prohibits landlords from evicting tenants for nonpayment of rent, was recently extended through March.
Many Granite Staters were previously eligible for housing stability through the $35 million Housing Relief Program, created by Gov. Chris Sununu’s administration last June. Backed by emergency federal funds, the program helped cover rent, mortgage and utility costs for people who lost income or faced greater expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It expired in December, however, with SCS distributing final payments earlier this month. In all, the state’s five community action agencies distributed $13.3 million to 4,611 households through the Housing Relief Program, according to Daniels.
SCS’ payments totaled $2 million to nearly 700 homes, she said. Of that figure, about $1.5 million went toward rental assistance, with the remainder split fairly evenly between mortgage relief and utility expenses.
Although the latest federal stimulus, enacted Dec. 27, allowed states to extend their CARES Act programs through December 2021, New Hampshire discontinued the Housing Relief Program last month.
“It’s been disappointing to me that the state … has chosen not to take advantage of that extension in some areas,” U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., told Granite State housing advocates in a Dec. 14 meeting. “I think the state could have used some of those dollars that were not extended, particularly the help for rental assistance that the [community action] agencies were administering.”
A dearth of definites
The stimulus package also established the $25 billion Emergency Rental Assistance program for households facing financial or housing instability, however. New Hampshire is slated to receive $200 million through that program, which is being administered by the U.S. Treasury Department.
As of Tuesday, however, state officials had not yet received notice of when those funds will be available and how they should be administered, according to N.H. Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman Kathy Remillard.
It is unclear whether the community action agencies will again be responsible for distributing federal rent relief, Daniels said. In light of that uncertainty, she explained, SCS is preparing as if that will be the case, including by retaining the staff it had hired to help administer the Housing Relief Program.
“We have to have infrastructure to kind of jump in first day,” she said. “But we don’t have any definites yet in terms of what or when we might receive that.”
Unlike last year’s aid, the $200 million Emergency Rental Assistance program will not be available to homeowners for mortgage relief. The program does have fairly broad eligibility standards for renters, however, and funds can go toward back as well as future rent, utility costs and other housing-related expenses.
To receive aid, households must demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability, or have at least one resident who qualifies for unemployment benefits or has lost income due to the pandemic. Households with an income at or below 80 percent of the area median income are also eligible, which Daniels said is “pretty generous.” (In 2019, the median annual income for a family of four in Cheshire County was $77,300, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.)
But she questioned guidance that households with someone out of work for at least 90 days or with an annual income at or below half the area median should be prioritized for relief, given the program’s size.
“I have trouble wrapping my head around that because if there’s $200 million coming into the state, I don’t think a prioritization system is necessary,” she said. “I think we help as many people that can demonstrate the need.”
Eligible households can receive up to 12 months of assistance, plus an additional three months if that relief is needed to ensure housing stability, according to the Treasury Department website.
‘A lifeline’ for tenants, landlords
The Emergency Rental Assistance program appears likely to help both renters and landlords, many of whom face a difficult financial landscape with limited income from rent payments and no legal remedy to recoup those losses under the eviction moratorium.
That has left some landlords “frantic for options,” according to Joshua Greenwald, a broker associate and sales manager at Greenwald Realty Associates in Keene.
Across the approximately 150 rental properties that his company owns or manages, Greenwald said very few tenants have been unable to pay rent during the pandemic. In most of those cases, he added, Greenwald Realty has helped the tenant catch up the following month, often by identifying available resources like those offered by SCS.
With the options limited since the Housing Relief Program expired, Greenwald welcomed the $200 million allotment.
“We’re very pleased that it’s happening because it’s kind of like a lifeline for these tenants and us,” he said.
He also praised a feature of the new program that will allow landlords to apply for rental assistance on behalf of their tenant, with the tenant’s consent, arguing that landlords depend even more on immediate help than renters under the eviction moratorium. (Landlords and utility providers will also receive any relief directly from the government.)
“We are way more motivated to get it done,” he said.
But it may be some time before the Emergency Rental Assistance program is operational, according to Daniels.
In New Hampshire, the Treasury Department will likely partner with DHHS’ Bureau of Housing Supports to distribute the money, she said. That office will then need to identify a state agency, or agencies, with a large enough workforce, fiscal capacity and technological infrastructure to administer the $200 million program, she added.
And while rent and utilities due in the meantime can be paid later, the delay will create a larger administrative load.
“I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of back work,” Daniels said. “Like any program, the longer it takes to get things started, the more we have to look backward to make sure that people’s needs were met.”