Scaffolding came down last week from the east side of a building on Central Square in Keene , where work to renovate an affordable housing property continues.
For several weeks, the staging covered the front of Central Square Terrace, a 90-unit complex for elderly and disabled residents. Keene Housing Executive Director Joshua Meehan said the 19th-century building’s brownstone facade has been restored, the rotted wood removed and the brick cleaned and repainted.
Serving elderly, disabled and low-income residents, Keene Housing manages several apartment complexes and housing units throughout the Monadnock Region.
Meehan said he was proud when the clunky scaffolding was taken away to reveal the renovations, which he said brighten up that side of the square.
“It gives you a sense of what the city looked like back then,” he said.
Restoring the historic building’s face to its former glory was merely the exterior portion of a more extensive project. Each of the 90 apartments is getting a rebuilt bathroom and kitchen, a fresh coat of paint, new floors and energy-efficient LED lighting, Meehan said.
The building has air-source heat pumps and air-conditioning now, he added, an important asset for elderly residents who are often sensitive to temperature changes. He said that the changes to heating and lighting should make the property perform better from an energy perspective.
“That’s part of efforts to reduce our carbon footprint,” Meehan said, nodding to the organization’s goals to reduce energy and water consumption by 20 percent across its properties by 2025, and to meet all of its energy needs with renewable resources by 2035.
He had originally planned to add solar panels to the Central Square Terrace roof, but explained there wasn’t enough room after the heat pumps were installed to make it an economical investment.
Renovating the apartments meets another goal, though, aside from modernizing the units: Make it easier for the residents to live there. The number of “fully accessible” apartments doubled, from five to 10.
“Those are units that are fit so that somebody with a wheelchair can maneuver around their apartment, use their kitchen and get into their bath without any assistance at all,” Meehan said.
The project’s architect partnered with a resident living in one of the accessible units to learn what needed to be tweaked.
“His feedback actually helped our architect refine the design she had originally imagined for those accessible units,” Meehan said.
Changes have been made in the remaining 80 units so that, as mobility becomes more difficult for some people, the apartment can meet their needs, he said. Grab bars and more accessible light switches are small examples.
Work began in April and has been completed in phases that rehabilitate a chunk of apartment units at a time, Meehan said. This allowed Keene Housing to temporarily move a small number of residents elsewhere while their apartments were being renovated.
The full development costs were around $15 million, Meehan said, with construction tallying just under $6.5 million of that total. Funding sources included community development block grants, bonds through the N.H. Housing Finance Authority, federal low income housing tax credits, and Keene Housing’s budget.
The third phase will be completed by the end of the month, and the final phase comprises the “colony block” of 23 units facing the square. Meehan said those should be ready for occupancy in late May.
After that, crews will renovate the restrooms in the common areas and a community kitchen that’s used for resident potlucks, Meehan said. Again, the goal is to make the areas more accessible for people with limited mobility, he said. Construction is expected to wrap up mid-summer.