HARRISVILLE — The Community Church of Harrisville and Chesham is newly renovated, after the completion of work that started in the summer of 2021.
On April 21, about 100 donors, community members and project coordinators attended an open house to see the upgrades. They were met with rediscovered original flooring, restored windows, custom-made pews to match the original period style, a renovated kitchen, and a steeple once again capable of holding a ringing bell, according to Catherine Lovas, Harrisville’s town clerk.
All told, the renovations cost approximately $200,000 to $300,000, said Traceymay Kalvaitis, the church’s pastor.
Originally built in 1842, the church at 13 Canal St. predates the town itself, which was established in 1870.
Issues started with the heating system “limping along” in the winter of 2019, according to Kalvaitis, who said the sanctuary also needed repainting, and the basement had standing water due to the church being surrounded on three sides by Harrisville Pond.
“We have this beautiful, historic building that has so much character,” Kalvaitis said, “and yet it needed a substantial amount of work from the very bottom, basement level, all the way up to the steeple.”
The church hosted a brainstorming session in April 2019 to bring residents together to determine the necessary work, according to Kalvaitis, who said she spends 15 hours per week in the building. This prompted formation of a preservation committee, consisting of church and community members Lisa Anderson, Patricia Colony, John Colony and Russell Downing, Lovas said.
In 2020, the N.H. Land and Community Heritage Investment Program (LCHIP) granted the church $76,000 for the project. LCHIP is funded by fees for certain documents recorded at county registries of deeds, as well as by the state’s conservation license plate program.
The Harrisville community raised the required dollar-for-dollar match, according to Lovas.
“The membership of the Church is small, and the project was a heavy burden, but the community rallied around this anchor of the village and enough funds were raised to complete the project,” she said.
Kalvaitis also described how the community came together on this undertaking.
“I felt a real cohesive force in the work,” said Kalvaitis, who expressed gratitude for the LCHIP grant and matching donors. “The renovation was happening, and people that I had never met before wanted to come by and see what was going on.”
She said she looks forward to hearing the voices of people coming to see the church and hopes they will appreciate the history behind it.
Since the renovation, church attendance has doubled, with a typical Sunday drawing about 30 people, according to Kalvaitis, who is in her fifth year as pastor. It continues to serve as a community center, featuring open mic nights, community suppers, Christmas celebrations, coffee and conversations, and offering a general meeting place.
One of the biggest improvements Kalvaitis noted was 110 tons of gravel in the basement to protect the building’s structural integrity from any further water damage.
“You have to bend over at the waist down there now,” she said. “When I went down there and realized that human beings carried 110 tons of gravel down the stairs and spread it far and wide … I can’t even imagine having to physically do that.”
And she said she became emotional seeing the old, chipped linoleum floors stripped to reveal beautiful, original pine flooring.
“All of a sudden we could see marks on the floors from where the old pews used to be,” she said. “It told a whole story.”
