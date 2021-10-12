PETERBOROUGH — Construction on the Peterborough Town Library's new solar array is wrapping up, with plans to be online by next week, the library announced Monday.
ReVision Energy of Brentwood has built a 71-kilowatt solar project on the roof of the newly renovated library at 2 Concord St., according to a news release from the library.
The 217-panel array is expected to produce more than 75,000 kilowatt hours of clean renewable energy annually, the release says, offsetting nearly 80,000 pounds of carbon each year. That effort is equivalent to planting 885 trees, according to the release.
The project also involved installing a biomass system for heating and an adsorption system to keep the building cool.
In the summer of 2020, the library — the first to be tax-funded in the nation — was awarded a $50,000 grant to install the array on its property to help reduce its energy expenses.
The grant is from EBSCO Information Services, an Ipswich, Mass.-based company that offers services for libraries around the world.
Peterborough — the first in the Northeast to receive this grant — was one of five libraries to receive this funding.
The other grant recipients for 2020 were Independence Public Library in Independence, Belize; Valley Library at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore.; H. Lavity Stoutt Community College’s Learning Resource Centre, in Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and Pacific Theological College, in Suva, Fiji Islands.
The library's solar array is a component of its $8.5 million renovation and expansion project, which was complete last month. The library officially reopened Sept. 12.
Other updates to the library, the release notes, include five new meeting rooms, new collection spaces and improved spaces for both teens and families.
The project is funded through a $3 million bond, with the remaining $5.5 million coming from donations and foundation support.
"Adding solar to the building will enable the library to be almost completely free of fossil fuels," Corinne Chronopoulos, the library's director, said in the release. "We look forward to sharing an interactive dashboard for the public and using our building as another great example of how small towns can and should prioritize sustainable energy."