The public is invited to a conversation about Keene’s renewable energy goals this week.
Tuesday’s event, hosted by the city and Keene State College’s environmental studies department, will include a panel discussion followed by small-group discussions, according to information from the city.
The Keene City Council earlier this year adopted a resolution calling for all electricity use in the city to switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy by 2030 and to convert all heating and transportation use in the city to renewable energy by 2050.
Panelists are slated to talk about topics including how other Granite State communities are taking action to use more renewable energy, defining renewable versus clean energy and statewide efforts to use more renewable energy.
The four panelists are Tom Webler, a Keene State environmental studies associate professor; Henry Herndon, director of local energy solutions for Clean Energy NH; Julia Griffin, Hanover’s town manager; and Keely Felton, vice president of Nova Energy Group and the energy consultant for Keene Housing.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Putnam Science Center, Room 101, at Keene State.
Information: Mari Brunner, 352-5440 or mbrunner@ci.keene.nh.us