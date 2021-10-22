HANOVER — Dartmouth College has expanded its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to include employees working remotely.
Dartmouth already has been requiring that employees who access Dartmouth facilities be fully vaccinated or have a medical or religious exemption. The college has extended the mandate to comply with an executive order from the Biden administration requiring federal contractors to ensure that their employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Scot Bemis, Dartmouth’s chief human resources officer, said in an email to employees on Monday.
“All Dartmouth employees, including those who have been approved for fully remote work, must submit proof of vaccination or be approved for a medical or religious exemption by Dec. 8,” Bemis said in his email.
Students who are enrolled at Dartmouth already were required to be fully vaccinated unless they obtained an exemption. Dartmouth spokeswoman Diana Lawrence on Wednesday said that “3,854 faculty and staff members have already submitted documentation of their full vaccination status, which contributes to a total current community vaccination rate of 92%.”