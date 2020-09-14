Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteering has changed. Older adults in particular have take a step back from in-person activities to limit their potential exposure to contracting the coronavirus.
But while some opportunities have gone away, other remote opportunities have popped up, as seen with the legions of people in the Upper Valley who have been making homemade facemasks. People are eager to assist first responders, essential workers and others on the frontlines.
Volunteering with the COVID Alliance Senior Support Team of NH (also known as SST) is another way to do so. The volunteer network checks in with long-term care facilities throughout the Granite State to ask about their PPE needs and other concerns, in addition to providing them with up-to-date information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the state Department of Health and Human Services.
“It’s a high-impact thing you can do,” said Linda Hallock of Cornish, who is a retired nurse and volunteers with the team. “It doesn’t take a lot of time, and it’s 100 percent remote.”
Volunteers start as liaisons, who make calls to long-term care facilities to assess their needs for the day. It’s about a two- to three-hour time commitment per week.
“Volunteer liaisons are paired up so nobody has to do it every day,” Hallock said. “A number of the liaisons have established a kind of relationship with the people they talk to at the facilities. They just appreciate having somebody to talk to, and some places you can call and they just give you the facts. Other places you call, they like to talk for a while. Either way is fine.”
If volunteers want to increase their participation, there are opportunities to do so. Hallock started as a liaison and now volunteers as a supply coordinator and a regional coordinator.
“One of the great things about this group is nobody ever pressures you to take on another role or do more,” she said.
The group is part of the COVID-19 Policy Alliance, which was formed in March by a group of MIT professors to gather data about COVID-19 and help contain the spread. The SST is part of the alliance’s effort to assist long-term care facilities, where the virus has been shown to spread at facilities across the world.
“Every day (the Department of Health and Human Services) sends us a copy of each facility’s (personal protective equipment) requests, and then we have a spreadsheet that we keep track of that on. And then we keep track on whether they received that supplies, whether it was in good condition, if they used outside vendors. If there was any price gouging, we put them in touch with the attorney general,” Hallock said. “We’ve helped them find staff by providing them with resources they can use.”
Volunteers must be 18 and older, sign a confidentiality form and pass a background check.
“Initially there were a lot of nurses involved, but no medical experience (is) necessary,” Hallock said. “I like to be able to do something to help, and this is something that I can do. Because I’m home and I really can’t go very many places, it gives me something to do that’s helpful and worthwhile during this time.”
For more information, visit covidalliance.com/sst.
