Members of a N.H. House committee decided in a partisan 11-10 vote Thursday not to recommend passage of a bill to allow remote participation in public meetings.
Democratic Rep. Lucy Weber of Walpole is one of the sponsors of House Bill 1014, which would allow governmental bodies to decide whether to allow one or more members to participate virtually.
Concerns over public health amid the COVID-19 pandemic were an impetus for the legislation.
Under the bill, if a meeting was held without a physical location, public access would need to be provided by telephone and additional access could be provided through video.
Virtual meetings were allowed earlier in the pandemic under a governor's emergency order that has since expired.
Members of the Judiciary Committee who voted against House Bill 1014 said virtual meetings can suffer from a lack of decorum and technical problems.
Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, also said that when boards meet virtually, the public loses the ability to directly confront government officials.
“We’ve seen in the last year parents coming out of the woodworks wanting to interact with school boards, and what I’m concerned about is the unwillingness of elected officials to be confronted by tense situations and therefore go into a virtual mode,” he said.
Those in support of the measure said it would increase public participation and make it easier for local boards to achieve a quorum.
“This year, now that we all have to meet in person, participation by the public is way down,” said Rep. Timothy Horrigan, D-Durham.
“That’s because there’s still a lot of individuals who just do not feel safe going to the Statehouse under these conditions. Even I feel a little scared. I’ve lost a family member to COVID. I’ve had another one who had a very hard time recovering.”
There is no requirement for lawmakers or the public to wear face masks in the Statehouse despite a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that they be worn in areas of substantial community transmission of the disease, which is the case in all of New Hampshire.
The House Communications Office said two representatives tested positive for COVID-19 after a general session in early January. A third later said he also tested positive and thinks he contracted it at the same session. Weber said another representative she serves with on a committee also tested positive.
Weber, whose district includes Walpole, Westmoreland, Chesterfield and Hinsdale, said she was disappointed with Thursday's vote.
“I thought the bill was perfectly sensible and something people really want,” she said. “I just think it’s common sense and would allow, but doesn’t mandate, remote sessions that would allow for greater participation.”
The full House rejected a separate attempt by Weber last month to change its rules to allow remote participation in its meetings this year, which are livestreamed on YouTube.
Physical attendance is required for those who want to participate in the sessions. Those who wish to register an opinion on a bill but don't want to attend can use the House's online testimony submission option.
The N.H. Senate allows its members to participate remotely as long as there is a physical quorum.
Weber said the vote against the bill is another example of lawmakers professing support for local government while voting against something that would be helpful for local governments.
There will still be an opportunity for the bill to come up in a general session of the Republican-controlled House, but the committee decision not to recommend its passage signals its chances are not great, she said.
Online testimony submissions for the bill showed 338 people in favor and 15 against.