(Note: This story by then staff writer Meghan Foley originally appeared Aug. 12, 2013. Sondheim died Friday at the age of 91.)
PETERBOROUGH — What would the American musical theater be without composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim?
Frank Rich, an author and writer-at-large for New York magazine, posed that question to the crowd gathered at The MacDowell Colony Sunday afternoon. He had good reason to ask, since Sondheim, a longtime friend, was moments away from receiving the 2013 Edward MacDowell Medal for his outstanding contributions to the art form.
“The chronicle of the modern musical runs less than a century, and Steve’s contributions define and dominate more than half of that span,” Rich said.
Sondheim constantly pushed the boundaries of the American musical, and never compromised his art, Rich said. He hung in there when others around him were leaving the profession, and ultimately persevered.
“This required not just talent and craft, but courage,” he said.
It also required strength and character, traits that likely came from Sondheim’s mentor and surrogate father, Oscar Hammerstein 2nd, the lyricist and playwright who defined the first half-century of the modern musical, Rich said.
Sondheim began his career in musical theater in the 1950s. He wrote the lyrics for the Broadway hits “West Side Story” and “Gypsy,” and then turned to creating a slew of musical comedies as both lyricist and composer. Among his works are “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “A Little Night Music,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Sunday In The Park With George,” “Into the Woods” and “Assassins.”
He has received numerous honors throughout his career, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1984 for “Sunday in the Park,” dozens of Tony awards, and the Kennedy Center Honors Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993.
Sondheim, 83, said Sunday the problem with lifetime achievement awards is they always come at both a good time and the wrong time.
“Good, because they tell you what you’re doing is worth the doing, and wrong, because they don’t come when you’re young and excited and hungry for assurance that what you’re doing is worth doing.”
He is the first MacDowell medalist to be honored for his work in musical theater — the former “runt of the arts,” he said.
The honor was long overdue “not only because of (Sondheim’s) extraordinary and still ongoing career, but also because musical theater is America’s one major indigenous art form,” Rich said.
While some of Sondheim’s productions, including “Sunday in the Park,” “Follies,” “Merrily We Roll Along,” “Assassins” and “Pacific Overtures” were by commercial theater standards a flop at the time, they’re still performed in repertories today, he said. The same can’t be said for some of the prize-winning musicals that came out around the time of Sondheim’s creations, he said.
Sondheim accepted the medal on behalf of Hammerstein and all his descendants, “who made the category possible, including myself.”
He also said his success wasn’t only his own doing, and thanked those he had worked with over the years.
“Collaboration is the lifeblood of musicals,” he said.
The MacDowell Colony was founded by composer Edward MacDowell and his pianist wife, Marian, in 1907 as a retreat for artists to focus solely on their work.
While Sondheim had not visited the colony until Sunday, he shares a connection to its founders.
At the age of 11, he was enrolled in the New York Military Academy, and he was dazzled by the institution’s organ, the second-largest in New York.
The first pieced he learned to play on the organ was Edward MacDowell’s “To A Wild Rose.”
“Which I loved not because it was so beautiful, but because it was an easy piece to play,” he said, to laughter from the crowd.
This began his interest in MacDowell’s music, he said, which continued with the more-difficult “Second Piano Sonata.”
About 2,000 people attended Sunday’s Medal Day, which may be the largest crowd ever, MacDowell officials said.
The Edward MacDowell Medal is awarded annually to an artist who has made an outstanding contribution in his or her field.