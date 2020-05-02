In the pantheon of renowned Alstead civil servants — the Metcalf family and the lifesaving heroes of the flood of 2005 quickly come to mind — Erwin W. Ward has long walked among the revered.
The town’s first-ever police chief, who annexed the den of his house to double as the town’s first police station, will forever overlook the community he loved, even in death. The 90-year-old Ward passed away Saturday, April 25, in the house he lived in for 64 years, his wife of 67 years, Miriam, beside him along with the rest of his family.
Though on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, they will walk a few short steps to the cemetery next door, where he will be buried, the Millot Green and town center spread in front of him, his beloved Cold River rushing past just beyond. An Air Force veteran and avid sportsman, Ward loved family, Alstead, the outdoors, and all they represented. He loved being a small-town police chief, serving in the department from 1956 until reluctantly stepping down upon hitting the mandatory retirement age of 70 in 2001.
Ward’s idea of a vacation was taking a short drive up the Cold River to the family camp, just past the Vilas Pool where he served as a lifeguard as a kid (as did his children), and relaxing in a hammock, massaged by the currents of the river and its environs.
“That’s the only place Dad would really relax,” says daughter Wendy Ward. Mim, his wife, jokes the longest trip they ever took was to Long Pond in Lempster.
Erwin Ward, you see, wasn’t the relaxing type. On the contrary, his family describes a man who couldn’t sit still and was intensely competitive, be it police work, hunting, fishing, trapshooting, playing softball, bowling or basketball, where he dared anyone to match his long-distance hook shot. In addition, he worked at Fellows Gear Shaper in Springfield, Vt., for 32 years and was a member of several other law-related agencies: N.H. Marine Patrol officer and inspector, member of the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office, hunter safety instructor.
But it’s the personal from-the-old-school stories his family likes to share. And living in a house that became the town’s de facto police station makes them that much more interesting.
“The kitchen and living room were the police station. We’d have drunks wandering in, all sorts of people, you never knew who you might see,” Wendy says with a chuckle.
Ward considered himself on duty all the time, so holidays and family celebrations were frequently interrupted by police calls. Thus, he never drank alcohol, considering himself perpetually on call. He got drunk once, but by then he was 80 and the family kiddingly points the finger at grandson Kyle Hayman, who introduced him to a drink called an ax murderer. Eighty was also the age when Ward bagged his last deer.
Siblings Bruce and Wendy Ward say their father’s hard façade often gave way to a softer side. Children who had no place to go were often welcomed, and he was quick to show leniency to someone on the wrong side of the law if he felt they deserved it. Mim, who worked for 30 years at Clark-Mortenson Insurance, was essentially her husband’s assistant; she recalls numerous times when Erwin gave a person he detained a ride home.
“It wasn’t just Dad who was in law enforcement; it was the whole family,” Wendy says. “Hell, even Mayberry RFD had its own police station.”
Ward once tried to stop his own wife for speeding, but she ignored his cruiser lights and continued to the Alstead Village Store. Inside the store, Mim says with a grin and twinkle in her eye with the insinuation she may have had a heavy foot, “he reamed me out.”
Bruce says his father also lit him up, and he had no idea what he had done until he rolled down the window. “You want to go fishing tomorrow?” Ward asked.
Wendy says she was never stopped by her dad, “but he stopped cars I was in, and that might have been worse.”
Erwin and his twin brother Elwin, who died 24 years ago, were born in Greenfield, Mass., and lived in Acworth until they were 10. Their father left the family before they were born, and the twins had a devilish streak in them. They were daredevils, flying down the hills of Acworth in homemade go-karts and taking toboggans owned by a local outing club over a town ski jump. They shot bottles out of each other’s outstretched hands — with a .22-caliber gun.
“What they didn’t do,” Mim says. “I was warned: You stay away from those Ward twins — they’re bad news.’”
Instead, she fell in love with Erwin, and he gave her a ring when she was in 8th grade. He had just graduated from Vilas High School in 1949 and joined the Air Force while she waited. Mim, a 1953 graduate, went to her senior prom with Elwin, and her prom dress would soon double as her wedding dress.
The twins were difficult to tell apart, except Erwin parted his hair to the right, and Elwin to the left based on the second letter in their first names (“r” for right, “l” for left). They often pulled the twin switcheroo, pretending to be the other, swapping girlfriends, even switching jerseys during halftime of a Vilas High basketball game.
They fought incessantly with each other inside the house, but presented a united front outside. Street fistfights in those days were common. “You didn’t mess with the Ward twins because you were messing with both of them,” Bruce says.
But once Erwin left the Air Force, discipline and the outdoors became his realm. He and Mim had children three years in a row, 1956 to ’58. Bruce is the youngest and Wendy the middle child. Brenda Ward Hayman, the oldest, died of ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) in 2006.
“My dad was not home much. He was out on patrol during the day, playing softball, bowling or whatever nights and on weekends,” Wendy says. “I knew I had to learn how to hunt and fish.”
Wendy and Bruce say all three kids got “the talk” when they were 7 years old. That is, they were schooled in gun safety and outdoor protocol, respecting the environment, whether hunting, fishing or trapping. They even had to dive to the bottom of ponds if a fishing lure got stuck to retrieve it. Ward was once caretaker of Vilas Pool, and much of his extended family has served as lifeguards.
“He instilled gun safety in all of us. He took great pride in teaching that; safety was always in the forefront of our conversations,” Wendy says.
Bruce says he has catalogued 108 guns owned by his father, each meticulously cared for.
Ward never shot anyone as chief but was shot at and “witnessed things you wouldn’t think a small-town chief would see,” Wendy says. Mim adds that her husband rarely talked about some of his police work.
His first cruiser was his own brand-new 1969 Impala personal vehicle. It didn’t last a year. Ward also survived a high-speed chase that ended with his cruiser going over an embankment, rolling over three times and landing bottom-side up in the Cold River. He got out, scrambled up the riverbank and angrily called dispatch. He always maintained his proudest law enforcement achievement was a 200-hour investigation that uncovered a marijuana crop worth $3.7 million in 1984.
One of the family’s favorite stories is the time he responded to a disturbance at a local tavern on a Saturday night when a furloughed Marine out of boot camp started a fight. The Marine confronted Ward, and the chief pulled out his own 45mm pistol and shoved it under the Marine’s nose and talked to him “like a father,” recalls his family. Six years later, the Marine, now a technical sergeant, knocked on Ward’s door and told him it was the best thing that ever happened to him.
In a 1985 story in the magazine N.H. Profiles, Ward said, “Threatening the Marine with a gun was something you could do back in those days. Use of deadly force now is a different story.”
In retirement, Ward spent much of his time following his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He and Mim were fixtures at their games, and whatever activities they were involved in.
Ward remained relatively healthy until recent months, when several ailments felled him. He died last Saturday evening, family members filling the house. Ward loved fireworks and had his own cannon that he shot off during special occasions. At about 10:30 Saturday night, as he was taken out the front door by members of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, a single set of fireworks lit up the sky.
The family doesn’t know where it came from, but it will resonate forever.
“He was for certain a legend in this town,” Bruce says.