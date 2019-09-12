A local Senate race next year looks to be a rematch from 2018.

Democrat Jenn-Alford Teaster told The Sentinel Thursday she will run again for state Senate to challenge incumbent Republican Ruth Ward in District 8.

District 8 includes the local towns of Acworth, Antrim, Bennington, Langdon, Marlow and Stoddard. 

Alford-Teaster, of Sutton, ran against Ward, of Stoddard, in the 2018 midterms as a rookie campaigner, but fell short, losing 12,859 to 12,212. 

Ward also plans to run again in 2020, seeking a third term in the Senate, according to her husband, Fred. Ruth Ward is out of the country. 

No filings have been made yet, Alford-Teaster said, but she plans on holding her first fundraiser in October. 

Ward, a retired nurse, and Alford-Teaster, a researcher at Dartmouth College, had a lively debate ahead of the 2018 elections, which saw Democrats retake control of both chambers in the Legislature.

Jake Lahut can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1435, or jlahut@keenesentinel.com. You can follow him on Twitter @JakeLahut.