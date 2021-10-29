With a deadline approaching for spending the rest of the CARES Act money, Gov. Chris Sununu announced on Wednesday how the remaining funds will be pushed into programs with the goal of spending that money before the end of the year.
$11.5 million will go toward addressing the COVID-19 impact on long-term care. Long-term care facilities have been significantly impacted by the pandemic, especially as they often provide care to individuals who are already immunocompromised or elderly. The program will provide grants to long-term care facilities based on the number of Medicaid beds they have and provide incentives to increase occupancy of these beds. Not all long-term care facilities have Medicaid beds and would not be eligible for the funding.
$3.2 million has been earmarked for food distribution and food pantries around the state to address food insecurity, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic. About 10 percent of people in the state are experiencing food insecurity. Sununu said spending money to address the problem is unprecedented. “Traditionally the state has not been able to make investments like this,” he said.
$6 million will go toward existing homeless shelters.
$4 million will be made available for senior centers.
Sununu said the money would be allocated over the next six weeks. The CARES Act money, which the state first received 18 months ago, will be spent through GOFERR, the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery.