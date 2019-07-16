PETERBOROUGH — A rehearing on a zoning amendment that included language about shooting ranges has been postponed until Oct. 1.
It was previously scheduled for tonight.
The amendment, which voters approved in May, added or modified several definitions in the town’s zoning ordinance. That included changing the definition of “recreational facility” to specify that shooting ranges must be “enclosed indoor facilities.”
The Monadnock Rod and Gun Club, which has an outdoor shooting range at its Peterborough grounds on Route 202, says the amendment was not properly noticed. The club requested the rehearing before the Peterborough selectmen.
— Paul Cuno-Booth, Sentinel Staff