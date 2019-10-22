Keene residents are invited to a public meeting tonight to learn more about the city’s Marlboro Street rehabilitation project.
Utility work and sewer and drainage improvements in the area are already underway. The next phase of rehabilitation efforts will include implementing “complete streets” features, such as measures to encourage slower speeds in the area, according to civil engineer Brett Rusnock.
The city plans to install a pedestrian splitter island at Grove Street and Marlboro Street, as well as improve the Marlboro Street entrance to the Cheshire Rail Trail and implement other updates, he said.
“There’s not really a great way to get from the street at Marlboro Street to the trail. There’s no protected sidewalk, there’s no clear delineation,” Rusnock said. “So our goal as part of this project is to build an improved sidewalk connection between Marlboro Street and the bike trail.”
This phase of the project will be supported by grant funding through the federal Transportation Alternatives Program, Rusnock said. The city was notified by the N.H. Department of Transportation in January that it had been selected for the program.
Keene was awarded roughly $478,000 and is slated to receive the funding in 2026, he said, though there is potential for the funds to become available sooner if other recipient communities aren’t able to use the money in the required time frame.
The information session is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. with an open house in the Blastos Room at Keene ICE on Marlboro Street, followed by a presentation at 6 p.m. and a question-and-answer session at 6:30 p.m.