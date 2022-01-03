Registration opens this morning for the state's next "booster blitz" event, which will include a Keene location on Saturday.
Like the initial statewide booster blitz on Dec. 11, the Elm City vaccination site will be at 62 Maple Ave., the former Peerless Insurance building.
Appointments are required for each of the 14 booster blitz sites around the state, which include Claremont, Milford and West Lebanon. During the first state-run booster event last month, about 10,000 people received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state aims to schedule about 13,000 appointments for the second booster blitz, Gov. Chris Sununu said at a Dec. 22 news conference.
For more information, and to register for the Jan. 8 booster blitz, visit vaccines.nh.gov.
For additional opportunities to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine, visit your local pharmacy’s website or book an appointment through the state at vaccines.nh.gov or by calling its hotline at 2-1-1.