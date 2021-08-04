Jaffrey Fire Chief David Chamberlain has lived in town for 51 years and has been a member of the fire department for 31. But even after all that time, the past month still presented him with a first.
“I have never [experienced] that amount of rain and water that occurred during July of 2021,” he said in an email to The Sentinel Monday.
Deep into what had been a dry summer, bouts of heavy downpours drenched the Monadnock Region in recent weeks. A slow-moving storm on July 17 and 18 dumped as much as 8 inches of rain in some communities. And last Thursday, another round of rain swept through the area, leaving additional damage and undoing some repairs.
Many local towns are still assessing the damage caused by the extreme weather, while others are finding repair cost estimates to be in the six or seven figures. Those tallies will determine whether New Hampshire is eligible for federal disaster relief, according to N.H. Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management spokeswoman Vanessa Palange. She said the process takes at least a month.
July’s rain resulted in more than $1 million worth of damage in Jaffrey, Chamberlain said, and there was flooding in parts of town where it had never been an issue before.
Jaffrey received 19.17 inches of rain in July, nearly 15 inches more than what is typical for the town, according to The National Weather Service.
A bridge on Nutting Road and a major culvert on Letourneau Drive were both points of significant damage, and several roads across town were wrecked or washed out, Chamberlain said Wednesday morning. With temporary repairs, all roads are now passable, he added, but many still need permanent fixes.
In Peterborough, Old Town Farm Road and Old Jaffrey Road were damaged by the first of the two storms, said Town Administrator Nicole MacStay in an email on Tuesday. Both roads were closed during and shortly after the storm, according to Assistant Town Administrator Seth MacLean.
Other roads in town were damaged too, though not severely enough to cause road closures, MacStay said.
The town’s Wastewater Treatment Plant was also inundated with water, where stormwater infiltration can present challenges to the treatment process. The plant’s staff was able to manage the situation, according to MacLean.
Repair work across town is ongoing but has already surpassed $100,000, she said. The town’s estimate for repair costs is more than $200,000, but she said the exact amount won’t be determined until later this summer or early fall.
That sum will also cover improvements to better accommodate heavy rains in the future, which include enhancing drainage swales and replacing culverts, according to MacStay. Some of this work has already begun as the town reconstructs Old Town Farm Road, she added.
In Alstead, last Thursday’s floodwaters crumbled a section of Route 123A, which as of Monday afternoon remained closed to all non-emergency vehicles.
Emergency Management Director Steven Reynolds said the cost of repairs is still being compiled but is expected to be in the six figures.
In Swanzey, Public Works Director Joe DiRusso does not foresee the cost of the town’s repairs being nearly so high, though he said he’s still not sure what the total will be.
“We’re doing pretty well compared to other communities,” DiRusso said Tuesday, adding that the rain caused some erosion but not much structural damage. There are a few dirt roads that are still abnormally wet, but the town is mostly cleaned up, he said.
Swanzey’s most significant damage last month resulted from a breached beaver dam on Wednesday, July 28, which released water onto East Shore Road, DiRusso said.
In Walpole, last Thursday’s rain washed out Cold River Road, according to selectboard member Steve Dalessio, but he said that was the only major road failure in town.
“We fared pretty well,” he said.
In Winchester, Watson Road was washed out by July’s earlier storm. The town began repairs, but the work was undone by last week’s rain, said Town Administrator Karey Miner.
Meanwhile, Thursday’s rain inundated Ashuelot River Dam in Washington, prompting a voluntary evacuation for some Marlow residents on Washington Pond Road. Jay Allen Road was also washed out but was made passable again with sand deposits by that Friday morning, said Selectboard Chair Robert Allen on Monday, adding that it’s still too early to estimate total repair costs.
As local highway departments continue to assess the damage, state officials have also toured the area to observe the storms’ consequences.
Gov. Chris Sununu visited 14 storm-impacted sites between Sunday night and early Monday morning, including in Acworth, Alstead, Langdon and Marlow, according to a news release from his office.
On Tuesday, Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, toured Acworth with a selectboard member and emergency first responder to see the local infrastructure conditions.
“Pictures and videos of the damage do not adequately represent the level of destruction that has happened to some of our state’s westernmost towns,” Warmington, whose district includes much of the Monadnock Region, said in a news release.
Representatives from the N.H. Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will begin visiting damaged communities today to meet with town officials and assess flood damage, according to Palange, the division’s spokeswoman.
The state must have at least $2 million in damages to be eligible for federal disaster relief, and the cost of damages caused by Thursday’s rain cannot be combined with those from the previous week’s flooding, Palange said.