PETERBOROUGH — "I can't breathe." "White people, do something." "Black Lives Matter."
Those words filled poster boards Saturday afternoon, as nearly 100 — mostly white — protesters filled the downtown areas of Peterborough, Dublin and Keene.
The events were in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man from Minnesota who died May 25 after white police officer Derek Chauvin is seen in a video kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes, while Floyd cries that he can't breathe.
Chauvin, 44, was fired from his position and charged Friday morning with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, according to a report from Minnesota's Star Tribune.
Videos of Floyd's death flooded social media, sparking protests every night since in Minneapolis. Now, the fight for racial justice has spread across the nation, including in the Granite State.
"It has become very prevalent that there are many examples of racism here, and people in New Hampshire have to be aware," said Peterborough organizer Martha Pitt, 68, of Greenfield. "There are incidents that happen all the time in New Hampshire that aren't as dramatic as what happened in Minnesota ... there needs to be awareness that this is happening right here in our own community."
Pitt's words rang true for many participants wanting to stand up against incidents of police brutality against black people and racial injustice.
Westmoreland resident Eleanor Hayward, who joined Keene's rally in Central Square, said as a white woman, protesting is the one way she felt she could help.
"I felt somewhat powerless, and I want to make a difference," said Hayward, 18. "... A good way to show that I stand with the black community was to show up today."
For others, the protests were even more personal.
"It rings home for us because we have black children," said Liz Pacilio of Keene.
Pacilio and Scott Maslansky, who attended the Peterborough protest, brought their two children — Claudia, 7, and Idris, 3 — saying they want them to learn to stand in solidarity.
The two kids carried their own signs, colored with a heart and the words "Black Lives Matter. I Matter."
"We respect the police, but we are 100 percent against the murder of innocent [people]. The two shouldn't have to clash, in terms of values," Pacilio said.
Chris and Patrice Aguda-Brown, both 60, of Keene, said in addition to protesting against police brutality, they stood in Keene's Central Square for their son-in-law, who is black.
"I'm concerned about him," Chris said.
In Manchester, a march organized by Black Lives Matter Manchester drew large numbers.
“This morning I called the organizers ahead of the George Floyd March in Manchester to let them know the State of New Hampshire stands with them in their calls for justice," Gov. Chris Sununu said in a news release. "This important conversation must continue and we must constructively work together as a nation to ensure there is change.”
Keene organizer Conor Hill, 19, said the purpose of Saturday's rallies was to come together and for people to recognize their own privilege.
"You have to stand up for justice no matter where you are and do some self [evaluation], especially if you're a privileged group," said Hill, of Winchester. "Going forward, it's time that people with privilege step up, educate themselves and fight for justice."