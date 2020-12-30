DUBLIN — An anti-racism statement adopted by the Dublin Community Center met with general approval at a listening session Tuesday night, though there was some disagreement about the politicization of the topic.
More than two dozen people tuned into the Tuesday night forum, hosted virtually via Zoom. The statement acknowledges the existence of white privilege and systemic racism and vows to ensure that the center remains a place where difficult topics can be discussed and worked on.
“Recognizing that the strength and character of a community is not reflected in its harmony, but in how it addresses the complexity of its conflict, we pledge to serve as a safe space where healthy conversations can happen to address these conflicts and to support opportunities so that our community can consciously address and change all forms of racism,” the statement says.
May Clark, a community center board member who moderated Tuesday’s discussion, said the listening session is the first step in what the center hopes will be an ongoing discussion about racial justice and other complex matters affecting Dublin and its residents. Participants in the forum were asked to both react to the statement and offer feedback on how the conversation could move forward.
Attendees generally expressed support for the statement and offered ideas for continuing the discussion, such as literature to read, future listening sessions and exercises meant to help people understand the concept of privilege and wording changes to the statement.
“I really welcome this initiative by the DubHub and the community center,” said Sarah Doenmez, academic dean at the Dublin School. “It’s a subject that is really very difficult. White privilege is a hard thing for people to recognize. It’s hard to feel implicated in the work of anti-racism and I think that a lot of resistance gets generated by people feeling threatened and feeling implicated, because we all are implicated.”
Dublin’s forum was the latest of many community discussions on racial justice that have been held throughout the Monadnock Region following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Keene has held a series of similar forums through its Racial Justice and Community Safety Committee. It’s not the first time the issue has come up in town. Following Donald Trump’s election, a heated discussion of immigration practice and racial tolerance erupted at the 2017 town meeting as voters passed a resolution against racial profiling by town employees.
Despite the general support at Tuesday’s forum, there were others who felt that the anti-racism statement was itself racist. One participant, who identified himself only as Rick, said he was sensitive to the issue of racism but also criticized the community center for involving itself in a divisive conversation as opposed to bringing people together.
Another participant, David DeWitt, who submitted a letter that he asked to have read during the forum, wrote that the statement was “regressive, offensive, divisive and a complete waste of time.” His letter said that because the center has become involved in the discussion around social justice and the “inevitable related political ramifications,” that the town should not support the organization with tax dollars.
Board Member Jim Guy said he was surprised to hear that people feel the conversation around racial justice was a political matter. He said the idea of the statement is true, and if someone labels something true as “political,” it must mean they are uncomfortable with what’s being said.
“Discussing race is just uncomfortable on all levels,” he said. ”But until we can overcome our discomfort and avoidance of discussing race, there will continue to be a problem.”
Another participant, Ruthie Gammons, agreed that racism is not a political issue, but rather a matter of protecting human rights. She compared it to the politicization of face masks during the pandemic, saying it’s about public health, not politics.
On the other hand, participant Katherine Gekas questioned whether it was wise to disregard the political element of the fight for racial equality, saying that racism would not have become ingrained in American institutions if it weren’t present in American politics.
“We might want to acknowledge that this is a political subject and we need to address some of the institutionalized racism that has been put through our political system,” she said. She added that “we do need to tackle stuff through politics in order to get it done.”