The Monadnock Region will have several new state representatives after Tuesday's general election, and for many of them, their priority is clear — representing their constituents.
"This is not my seat. This is the seat of the people, and they gave me the confidence to go to Concord and be their voice," said Republican Jennifer Rhodes, who won the N.H. House's Cheshire County District 15 seat.
The Winchester resident won by a narrow margin, 4,278-4,227, over long-time Rep. Bruce Tatro, D-Swanzey. The district covers Marlborough, Richmond, Swanzey, Troy and Winchester, and Rhodes was the top vote-getter in all but Marlborough and Swanzey.
A former real-estate agent and former paraprofessional in the Winchester School District, Rhodes, 47, said she's already preparing for her two-year term.
As of Wednesday afternoon, she said she had started drafting a bill to better special education in area schools. She declined to share the specifics, as her proposal is still in the works.
"There are a lot of things that I would laugh with my coworker and say, 'When I'm in charge, I'm going to change that,' " Rhodes said. "I want to get [this bill] presented in the first session."
Democrat Dru Fox, who won the Cheshire County House District 6 seat covering Keene's Ward 3, has also started her prep work.
"I have so much to learn," she said Wednesday. "So today, I am going over all of the committees, reading and researching as much as I can find."
The political newcomer beat Kyle LaBrie, who also was running for the first time, 1,495-853. Fox, 66, is a retired administrative assistant for the Keene School District, and a native of the Elm City.
Once in office, she said, she wants to focus her energy on "representing the people," specifically pointing to members of minority communities.
"I'm just looking forward to getting started," she said.
And Sullivan County District 8's new representative, Walter "Terry" Spilsbury of Charlestown, said his work has already begun.
"I have three [education funding bills] that I have already planned to co-sign literally within the next few days," Spilsbury, who retired from financial consulting in 2008, said Wednesday.
Spilsbury, 65, said these bills align with the education stances he outlined to The Sentinel before the election.
These include ending reductions in stabilization grants designed to supplement school district revenues, increasing funding specifically for the cost of special-education needs and also coming up with an education-funding formula that is permanent and doesn't change depending on who is elected to the Legislature.
Spilsbury, a Republican, won the Charlestown district 1,239-1,138 over Democrat John W. Streeter. Both candidates are newcomers to the Statehouse, though Spilsbury said he has wanted to pursue government work since he was a teen.
"I was a political science major and I went to law school, but then life gets complicated," he said.
Now that his children are in college, he explained, he can "fully give back," adding that he needs to "work for all of [the residents], not just the ones that voted for me."
Several other new representatives were elected Tuesday to local House districts.
Lawrence Welkowitz, a Keene Democrat, ran unopposed in Cheshire House District 4, which covers Keene's Ward 1; Antrim Republican Jim Creighton and Francestown Democrat Stephanie Hyland secured seats in Hillsborough House District 38, which includes Antrim, Bennington, Greenfield and Hancock among other communities; and Rindge Republican Matthew Santonastaso won a seat in Cheshire House District 14, which covers Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Rindge and Roxbury.
Marlborough Democrat Lucius Parshall, 66, said his main priority as Cheshire County District 10's incoming representative will be raising the state's minimum wage.
Noting that New Hampshire’s minimum wage — at the federally mandated rate of $7.25 an hour — lags behind the rate in neighboring states, he told The Sentinel previously that people working a minimum wage job in the state often can’t afford basic necessities such as food and housing.
He said he wants to secure a $15 an hour wage to "give people a fair shake."
Parshall — who recently retired after 20 years as a music teacher in the ConVal and Marlborough school districts — narrowly beat Dick Thackston, a Troy Republican, 1,163-1,103. The district covers Marlborough and Troy, with Marlborough favoring Parshall and Troy going to Thackston.
As far as prep work goes, Parshall said he is asking for guidance from a few former state representatives. But overall, he said, "There's nothing like experience to teach you what a job is about."
Republican Ben Kilanski — a Winchester selectman and firefighter who won the Cheshire County District 13 seat representing the town — said he is focused on researching the House committees before his first session.
"I'm narrowing down exactly where I want to hit the ground running," he said.
In regard to policies, Kilanski, 43, said he wants to properly fund education in New Hampshire, as it's the largest part of residents' tax bills. He has explained that this could be done by overhauling the state budget and reallocating funding.
Kilanski beat Democrat Natalie Quevedo, 994-935.
Ultimately, Kilanski echoed his fellow legislative first-timers, saying his term is about serving the people in his district.
"I am looking forward to being your voice," he said.