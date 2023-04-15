Small business owners of Monadnock Region inns report guests and revenue have bounced back better than before COVID when their industry was left with nationwide vacancies because of pandemic-era closures in spring 2020.
“If I were to compare this year to last year to the previous year, 2021 was real rough because of everything that was in place,” said Liza Habiby, who runs Swanzey’s Inn of the Tartan Fox. “By the end of 2021 everybody was trying to get out and be human again and it was the busiest we’ve ever been.”
The innkeeper, who runs the business full-time on her own with some assistance from her husband, Mike, said she had to impose limits last year on how many consecutive days guests could book one or more of the inn’s four rooms. And Habiby said 2023 thus far has seen a strong start followed by a decline but presently an apparent rise back up.
“January was phenomenal, everything died in February and March but we expect that April is turning out all right,” Habiby said. “We’ve already got most of [this] May booked prior to June, but our guests generally do not book real far in advance.”
At a slightly larger scale, Chesterfield Inn owner Judy Hueber shares Habiby’s experience of 2022, noting her 15-room lodge just off Route 9 was “so outrageously busy we could hardly keep up with it.” She said her first quarter this year has been slower, though she noted that’s standard for her business, which is about 10 minutes driving distance from Brattleboro and 20 minutes away from Keene.
Hueber said the inn’s occupancy rate last year was 80 percent, which she speculates increased in 10 percent increments since 2020.
“We had a couple weeks [where] we were running like 50 percent, then it kicked in July and we ran close to 100 percent all the way through October,” she recalled of 2020.
Habiby didn’t have a specific occupancy rate, but she said her bed-and-breakfast business has been usually booked most weekends from May through October since reopening after pandemic restrictions began to lift in 2020.
And Charlie Hough, co-owner of the eight-room Cranberry Meadow Farm Inn of Peterborough with his wife, Carolyn, indicated that revenue climbed 20 percent in 2022 but considers it too early to predict anything for this year.
“Our full-year occupancy [in 2021] was around 35 percent and slightly better at 38 percent in 2022,” Hough said. “That’s obviously very different depending on the time of the year. January, February and March are extremely low, and then July and August are closer to 65 percent.”
Statewide, the overall lodging occupancy rate is expected to rise to 62.9 percent this year compared to 60.5 percent in 2019. That’s according to ”A New Era for U.S. Hotels,” an industry report from the American Hotel & Lodging Association in conjunction with Pennsylvania economic advisory firm Oxford Economics.
The report also notes the state is projected to employ 7,762 people in 2023, though that’s down 11.4 percent from pre-pandemic numbers in 2019.
Hueber says the Chesterfield Inn has maintained a steady number of employees since the pandemic, when only a few staff dipped out of their job over concerns about being immunocompromised against COVID-19. It currently employs 25 people, which Hueber said is a full staff.
Meanwhile, the Cranberry Meadow Farm Inn hasn’t lost any staff. The lodge employs two people full time who joined in late 2021 and four part-time employees who have been with the business since early 2020, Hough said.
In 2020, the Chesterfield Inn closed April 1 and reopened June 8, while The Inn of the Tartan Fox closed early March and welcomed its first guests back on June 5.
But it should be noted the Houghs’ situation differs from others locally — where some inns have been staples of the Monadnock Region for decades, the Houghs opened their business during the first fall of the pandemic, though that proved beneficial.
“From what I understand, we completed renovation work before all the major increases in raw material costs of lumber went up dramatically in price,” Hough said. “Most of our renovation work luckily got done in the middle of 2019.”
The inns have had to raise their rates, but not because of potential deficits in revenue incurred by lost business from COVID-19. Rather, they cite higher utility and food costs, as the three inn businesses also provide guests with meals.
“We’ve increased them but … it’s to stay ahead of the gas prices,” Habiby said. “We use oil for the house, we have propane for a couple of the rooms and then we use pellets ourselves for our part of the house. All of those have gone through the roof, so we had no choice but to increase pricing.”
Hough said Cranberry Meadow has upped its rates 5 percent between 2021 and 2022 but hopes to keep them as is throughout 2023. At the Chesterfield Inn, rates are determined by demand, but Hueber said they have “definitely increased because of inflation.”
Many businesses received Paycheck Protection Program loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration as they sought to weather the several spring months in 2020 when they were closed.
Hueber said one she received helped cover employee payroll during months when her inn was closed. Habiby said she and Mike also took advantage of deferment offered on mortgage payments, while Hough said he and Carolyn qualified for a $3,000 federal grant, though not a loan since they opened in October 2020.
But if there’s any theme that unites the three businesses’ management of the pandemic, it’s flexibility, as Hueber and Hough said were their takeaways. Hough noted that came in the form of relationships with government agencies and guests. And Habiby said she learned how to master The Inn of the Tartan Fox’s budget thanks to the pandemic.
Eric Lorimer of the Monadnock Travel Council said he gets the sentiment and noted the last few years have been an exercise in resiliency for the region’s lodging industry. Lorimer was a longtime innkeeper himself as the owner of the Jack Daniels Motor Inn in Peterborough, now named Riverhouse after he sold it in February 2022.
While the industry has largely regained its footing, Lorimer said from his perspective he feels the Monadnock Region has fared better than other parts of New England or the northeast.
“People were eager to get out here; I think being close to Boston and other metro areas made it easy to get here and the fact that we’re rural and things are spread out made people feel pretty safe coming here,” Lorimer said.
He referenced a New Hampshire commissioned webpage on www.travelstats.com he said takes from the state’s rooms and meals tax to source its numbers on travel spending in different counties, regions and the whole state.
The site indicates Monadnock Region saw destination spending amounts of $263.8 million in the first half of 2022. The full 2021 year saw destination spending of $347.7 million up from $325.5 million in the region in 2019 and a dip of $277.1 million in 2020.
Statewide, those figures were $4.9 billion in half of 2022, $6.3 billion the full 2021, $5.9 billion in 2019 and $4.6 billion during the whole of 2020. Data from 2023 is not yet available.
“If you draw a line from 2019 through 2021 and 2022, it makes 2020 look like a real exception,” Lorimer said. “I think in comparing the Monadnock Region to more urban areas even within New Hampshire, we all came out in better shape.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.