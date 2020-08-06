Several Monadnock Region cultural organizations are among nearly 70 nonprofits statewide that have been awarded grants through the N.H. CARES program, the N.H. State Council on the Arts announced Wednesday.
The funding comes from the National Endowment for the Arts through the federal CARES Act, according to a news release from the state, which notes that the grants are to be used for salaries and facility-related expenses.
As one portion of the more than $2 trillion federal coronavirus relief bill, “these funds recognize that cultural organizations are an important sector of the economy, that additional financial support is currently necessary to keep their operations functioning, and that these organizations add creative life to communities,” the release says.
All of the organizations that received $7,500 or $3,000 grants also have received other state funding in the previous four years, according to the release. This was a prerequisite for larger grants, said Ginnie Lupi, Director of the N.H. State Council on the Arts.
In an email Thursday morning, Lupi said, “Those organizations were already vetted for artistic excellence and administrative capacity.”
The following area organizations were awarded $7,500 grants:
Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music, Nelson
Arts Alive!, Keene
The Colonial Theatre, Keene
Monadnock Music, Peterborough
MoCo Arts, Keene
Peterborough Players, Peterborough
The following local organizations were awarded $3,000 grants:
Electric Earth Concerts, Peterborough
Monadnock Chorus, Peterborough
Music on Norway Pond, Hancock
Raylynmor Opera, Jaffrey
These area organizations were awarded $1,000 grants:
Children’s Stage Adventures, Sullivan
New Hampshire Dance Institute, Keene
The Park Theatre, Jaffrey
The N.H. State Council on the Arts is a division of the N.H. Department of Natural & Cultural Resources.