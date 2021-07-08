The National Weather Service has issued a flash-flood watch for much of northern New England, including the Monadnock Region, with Tropical Storm Elsa expected to move through the area.
The flood watch will be in effect from 8 p.m. Thursday until Friday night, according to an NWS notice.
Flash-flood watches are issued when conditions are favorable for flooding, but they don’t mean that flooding will definitely occur.
Tropical Storm Elsa, which made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain to southern and central New Hampshire, with the potential for even higher totals in some places, NWS forecaster Hunter Tubbs said Thursday morning. Rainfall will continue for much of Friday, he said.
“If it falls like 3 inches an hour and lasts for a while, that could create some runoff issues,” he said.