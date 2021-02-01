You knew we were due.
A placid January is giving way to a turbulent February, at least out of the gate. A classic nor’easter is crashing into New England Monday afternoon, the first day of the new month, and it will be in no hurry to leave. According to Tom Hawley, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, the storm was expected to start dropping accumulating snow between 2 and 3 p.m. in the Monadnock Region and intensify as night falls.
Hawley said Monday morning that Keene is likely to get at least a foot of snow by the time it shuts off for good Wednesday, with the heaviest amounts coming Monday night and into Tuesday. There’s a chance it could change to sleet sometime Tuesday, though that’s not a sure thing, Hawley said. The weather service has issued a winter storm warning from Monday afternoon to Wednesday morning.
Thus, after in-school sessions resumed in many Monadnock Region districts Monday, a snow day looms Tuesday.
It’s less likely snow will turn to sleet in the higher terrain of the Monadnock Region, so towns on the eastern flank could get more than 14 inches, Hawley said. Wind could also be a factor with gusts between 30 and 35 mph possible, he said. However, snowflakes aren’t expected to be liquid-laden — fluffy is more like it — so that lessens the chances of it sticking to tree branches and bringing down power lines, he said. Winds on the Seacoast are expected to be much stronger, bringing with them the chance of shoreline flooding and tree damage. A coastal flood watch has been issued for Tuesday by the weather service.
The storm is a vintage New England nor’easter, having moved across the country before reforming off the mid-Atlantic coast early Monday morning. Buoyed by energy from being over the ocean, it was expected intensify and crawl up the coast.
“Once it gets up here, it’s going to be moving at a snail’s pace,” Hawley said.
The storm will eventually make its way into the Gulf of Maine, but instead of continuing to move, it will likely stall there. As a result, the steady precipitation will shut off in the Monadnock Region Tuesday, but bands of snow showers will swirl into the area through Wednesday.
“It’s just going to meander in the Gulf of Maine. In fact, it’s probably going to die right over Central Maine,” Hawley said.
New Hampshire emergency officials said they are ready. “As with every snowstorm, be prepared,” N.H. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper said in a press release. “Take time now to prepare your family. Being prepared means knowing what to do and having the things you need to stay safe.” More information is available at ReadyNH.gov.
Forecasters are also keeping their eye on a disturbance that could lead to mixed precipitation Friday and perhaps into the weekend. But Hawley, who is retiring in three weeks, said that will be a different beast altogether with much lighter precipitation and a good chance of a mixture of snow, sleet and rain.
Still, an active pattern is setting up beyond this week, meaning February could be making up for lost time after such a tranquil January.