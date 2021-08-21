Hurricane watches were up in southern and southeast New England ahead of Tropical Storm Henri Friday, which was set to intensify over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream before slamming into the Northeast as a strong tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane Sunday.
If it strikes at hurricane strength, it would be the first storm to do so in New England since Bob in 1991.
The northern edge of Henri reached a point offshore from the Carolinas Friday, heading for the eastern edges of Long Island and Massachusetts. Henri could be one of the most powerful storms to hit New England in decades, and a hurricane warning has already been issued for parts of Long Island and Connecticut. The storm could cause storm surges along the coast and river flooding on Long Island and in New England Sunday and Monday, the National Hurricane Center said.
If Henri’s rain shield — the outer edge of rain from the spinning storm — keeps trending to the west, rain could be heavier inland. If it trends east, there’s still likely to be some rainfall and thunderstorms, but potentially flooding rains would stay closer to the coast.
A broad 2 to 5 inches of rainfall with totals to 8 inches in some areas is expected, too, which could cause inland flooding and pockets of flash flooding. These predicted amounts could be conservative as some computer models show the storm stalling over interior New England, which could prolong heavy rain and increase the flooding potential from the Catskills northward.
Inland flooding will be more significant than ordinary thanks to saturated soils from heavy rain in recent weeks. Boston has seen 14.4 inches of rain since July 1 and had its wettest July on record. Worcester also saw its wettest July on record, with nearly 14 inches over four weeks. Most of southern New England is running very wet; flash flood warnings were even issued in the Boston metro area Thursday due to flooding from the remnants of Tropical Depression Fred. The saturated soils will also increase the possibility of falling trees.
Help in the region
Anyone in the Monadnock Region who loses power due to the weather will be able to use the Keene Family YMCA facilities in the coming days, according to a news release from the Y Friday.
The Y, at 200 Summit Road in Keene, will offer access to showers, restrooms, air conditioning, electricity, WiFi, and shelter from the storm.
The facility’s hours are Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 8 a.m. to noon.
Local, state and federal emergency officials recommend these tips to prepare for an emergency:
Stay informed
Sign up for text and email alerts on severe weather and other emergencies from the state of New Hampshire: https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BFC2664C2B92 or download the app here: onsolve.com/codered-mobile-alert-app/
Check to see if your community has an alert system. In Keene, follow the public works department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/keenepublicworks or @keenepwd on Twitter, or Keene Emergency Services on Twitter: @notifykeene.
In Swanzey, sign up for the RAVE alert system at www.swanzeynh.gov/government/emergency — management.php
Make a kit
Officials recommend having a three-day supply of food, water and your medications.
If you can make a kit, they recommend these items:
Bottled water (one gallon per person per day for several days), nonperishable food, a flashlight and extra batteries for it, personal hygiene items like toilet paper, a first-aid kit, a whistle, battery-powered and NOAA weather radios, a manual can opener, copies of important documents, a blanket or towel, a change of clothes, your medications, a durable waterproof container, cash, masks and hand sanitizer and/or disinfecting wipes, and food for your pets. (More information and printable checklists: www.ready.gov/kit and www.readynh.gov/emergency-kits/index.htm)
Also, make sure you’ve gassed up your car, and have buckets of water for non-drinking purposes, especially if you have a well, says Kurt Blomquist, Keene’s public works director and emergency management director.
He also recommends inspecting and cleaning driveway culvert ends or other drainage structures so water can flow freely. “The reasons that culverts fail and driveways and other structures are damage[d] is because the water is blocked due to debris. With all the rain that we have had there is a good chance these structures may be blocked,” he said in an email.
People can also help city crews by raking debris off catch basins near their property.
Have a plan
Make sure your family has a plan for how to contact one another and where to meet in an emergency. (Find a downloadable plan you can fill out here: www.readynh.gov/documents/FamilyEmergencyPlan.pdf and emergency contact cards that can be downloaded here: www.readynh.gov/documents/EmergencyContactsCards.pdf)
Find more information: www.ready.gov/be-informed and www.readynh.gov