The American Red Cross has issued an “emergency call” for blood and platelet donations in the midst of what it describes as a continued struggle to find new donors.
Exacerbating the problem was a drop in blood drives during the week of July 4, when about 17,000 fewer donations were collected than needed, according to a news release from the organization Tuesday morning.
“Medical emergencies and critical treatments don’t stop for holiday celebrations. Patients depend on lifesaving blood transfusions every day,” Cliff Numark, senior vice president of Red Cross Blood Services, said in the release. “Right now, the Red Cross only has less than a three-day supply when we need a five-day supply to be prepared for all situations that require blood products.”
As of Tuesday, the national supply of type O blood was less than two days, the release notes.
In June, the Red Cross urged people to donate blood or platelets through a campaign that generated an “encouraging response” but still left the organization with more than 24,000 fewer donations that month than necessary and nearly 700 fewer in northern New England, according to the release.
“Blood is only available when generous blood and platelet donors roll up a sleeve to give, and right now, all donors — especially those (who) have never given or haven’t given in a while — are urged to make an appointment to give today,” Numark said.
Here are some upcoming drives scheduled in the area:
Friday, noon to 5 p.m., the Keene Senior Center, 70 Court St.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., South Meadow School, 108 Hancock Road, Peterborough
Tuesday, July 16, 1 to 6 p.m., Best Western Plus, 401 Winchester St., Keene
Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monadnock Covenant Church, 90 Base Hill Road, Keene
Monday, July 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., RiverMead, 150 RiverMead Road, Peterborough
Thursday, July 25, 1 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 11, 20 Webster St., Jaffrey
Tuesday, July 30, noon to 5 p.m., Monadnock Community Hospital, 452 Old Street Road, Peterborough
People can also make donation appointments at RedCrossBlood.org, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or by using the Blood Donor App, available for iPhone and Android devices.
Interested in hosting a drive? Information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.