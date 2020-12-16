Winter months are historically low for blood donations at the American Red Cross, with people typically fighting off the common cold or flu. But amid spiking COVID-19 cases in the state and beyond, the nonprofit says the need for donors has been exacerbated.
“COVID-19 really hit us hard ...,” said spokeswoman Mary Brant. “The Red Cross needs healthy blood donors to step up right now.”
When businesses where blood drives typically were held closed their doors early in the pandemic in an attempt to curb the virus’ spread, Brant said, thousands of blood drives nationwide were canceled.
The Red Cross was able to negotiate with local organizations to continue using their buildings for drives during the shutdown, but Brant said the loss in donations was still significant.
In the Northern New England region — which covers New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine — about 407 blood donations must be collected daily to meet the need, according to Brant.
If that number isn’t met, the Red Cross is able to move blood where and when it is required from other areas of the country.
But while Brant said she wasn’t able to specify exactly how large the need is, as the amount collected changes daily, she stressed that the agency needs more donations.
These donations are used in various scenarios, such as when someone is in a serious car accident, during surgeries or for patients with anemia.
The Red Cross is encouraging people of all blood types to donate, but those in the highest demand are type O positive — the most common blood type — and type O negative — a “universal” blood type that can be given to anyone.
Those who donate will have their blood tested for COVID-19 antibodies and will be notified of the result, according to Brant.
“We realized kind of early on that every blood donation goes through a very rigorous testing process, and that’s standard operating procedure,” she said, “but it put us in a unique position where we could give our donors peace of mind.”
The test will determine if someone has had COVID-19 and developed antibodies in response. If antibodies have been developed, Brant said the donor may be eligible to donate their convalescent plasma, which is then given to hospitalized COVID-19 patients to help them recover.
She noted that the Red Cross has added several protocols to make sure donors and volunteers stay safe at a blood drive. These include checking temperatures before someone enters a drive, having hand sanitizer readily available and maintaining social distancing.
These safety measures are in addition to ones the Red Cross already adheres to, such as thoroughly cleaning donor-touched areas and, for those who collect blood donations, changing gloves after every donor.
Appointments are encouraged now, Brant added, rather than walk-in donations. Those can be made using the Red Cross app or on the organization’s website, redcrossblood.org.